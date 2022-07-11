ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Charles Workman

By Nellie Pickett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Samuel Workman, 64, of Lakeville, MN passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his residence. The Lafayette, TN native was a concrete mason and U. S. Army veteran. He was a son of the late Thompson “Sam” Workman...

Charles Simmons

Charles David Simmons was born on May 23, 1951, in Glasgow, KY. After a long illness he was called to eternal rest on July 10, 2022, in Louisville, KY. He was the third child of Ewell Clifton and Myrtle Harlow Simmons.His family moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1956. He graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1970, joining the US Army in 1971. He completed his Bachelor of Music at California State University in 1997 and his Masters of Church Music at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2001. He served as Minister of Music at a Florida church 2001-2006.
GLASGOW, KY
Donnie Wayne Whitlow

Donnie Wayne Whitlow, 51, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glenview Healthcare. He was born January 3, 1971, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Donnie Ray Whitlow and Martha Ann Davis Garmon, who survives. Early on, Donnie worked in tree service and helped trim trees. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
GLASGOW, KY
Michael “Mickey” Logsdon

Michael “Mickey” Obra Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Logsdon will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 16th at the Faith United Methodist Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the church. A. F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Logsdon and his family. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.
GLASGOW, KY
Virgil Copas

Virgil Lee Copas, age 75, of Tompkinsville passed away July 11, 2022 at the Hospice House at Bowling Green. He was born January 2, 1947 in Tompkinsville to the late Eunice Marie “Vibbert” and Joe Jefferson Copas. Virgil proudly served his country with twenty one years of service in the U.S Army and Army National Guard combined. Along side his military career, Virgil also had been employed with Stephens Manufacturing.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Margie Hume Young

Margie Hume Young, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, July 9th, at her residence. Margie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 13, 1944, a daughter of the late Haley Jane (Ford) and James Hume. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker and member at Mt. Poland Missionary Baptist Church.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Susan Ann “Marquart” Fuller

Susan Ann “Marquart” Fuller, age 64, of Summer Shade passed away July 12, 2022 at NHC of Glasgow. She was born February 28, 1958 in Trumansburg, NY to the late Leona “Murphy” and John Marquart. Susan , or Suzie as her family and friends knew her, worked as a retail lending officer for MSI Mortgage Company. Suzie had many hobbies that she loved to do. She loved gardening and knitting, and canning. She was a loving wife, mother, grand mother, sister, and friend to many and will be dearly missed.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler

Mr. Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler, age 56, of Spring Hill Florida, formerly of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 15, 1966, the son of Bobbie and Mary Lou (Howard) Chandler. He was married to Andrea Painter. Tim graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1984 and worked as a Technician, He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, having served in Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. He was a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals Football and Basketball teams. He was also a member of Gulley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
GAMALIEL, KY
Marvin Leo Hall

Marvin Leo Hall, 92, of Greensburg passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. He was born February 6, 1930 in Washington County to the late James Lee Hall and Lula Belle Burns Hall. He was a sign design artist for over 50 years and a talented musician who loved the Lord and played mostly gospel music on guitar and organ.
GREENSBURG, KY
Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Search for Metcalfe man, veteran continues

EDMONTON — A Metcalfe County man is still missing after he was last seen July 8. Metcalfe officials said they were dispatched to 5416 Breeding Road in reference to a missing person on Sunday. Personnel arrived and learned Corey N. Hart, 35, had left his residence last week and had not been seen since.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
Finalists for Glasgow superintendent are revealed

GLASGOW —The Glasgow Independent Schools Screening Committee released the names of four individuals who could replace outgoing superintendent, Keith Hale, Tuesday morning. The Glasgow Independent Schools Board of Education is moving forward in its quest to appoint a new superintendent for the Glasgow Independent Schools. The screening committee presented a short list of finalists to the board. The finalists include:
GLASGOW, KY
Allen, Muhlenkamp among superintendent finalists

GLASGOW — Glasgow Independent Schools revealed Tuesday four individuals who could replace outgoing superintendent, Keith Hale. A screening committee charged with reviewing applications and putting forth recommendations presented Monday evening a short list of finalists to the board. – Amy Allen, Principal of Glasgow High School. – Cameron Jackson,...
GLASGOW, KY
Glasgow Ed. Board to learn of superintendent recommendation Monday

GLASGOW — A superintendent recommendation to the Glasgow School Board of Education is expected Monday evening after several weeks of a search. Keith Hale, the school system’s former superintendent, announced May 10 he would resign his position effective June 30. Larry Hammond is handling superintendent duties meanwhile, according to the school district’s website.
GLASGOW, KY
Council approves three appointments to local board, commission

GLASGOW — Three appointments to boards and commissions were approved Monday by the Glasgow City Council. The Glasgow/ Barren County Tourist and Convention Commission received two new lodging representatives. Amy Vann, a local Airbnb owner, and Sarah Young, general manager of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave, were approved...
GLASGOW, KY

