Charles Workman

Mr. Timothy Garnett “Cha” Chandler, age 56, of Spring Hill Florida, formerly of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 15, 1966, the son of Bobbie and Mary Lou (Howard) Chandler. He was married to Andrea Painter. Tim graduated from Gamaliel High School in 1984 and worked as a Technician, He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard, having served in Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. He was a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals Football and Basketball teams. He was also a member of Gulley Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
