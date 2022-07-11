4 arrested in connection with starting the Halfway Hill Fire

HalfwayHill Fire estimated at 6,400 acres Photo: Utah Fire Info

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The Millard County Sheriffs office has arrested four men who were booked on the charge of an Abandoned Fire. Upon investigation the Millard County Deputies and State and Federal Fire investigators developed leading information that the fire was human caused. Further investigation lead officers to the point of origin where an abandoned campfire was determined to be the cause of the wildfire.

KSL TV reports that “Items of evidence were recovered indicating individuals had been at this location and had left abruptly,” the affidavit of probable cause said. “Subsequent investigation identified four individuals who had been at this location.”

Investigators contacted the individuals who said they were “recreating” in the area for several hours.

“They stated that after being at this location, they had made attempts to extinguish the fire and then left the scene,” the document said. “Arrestees did however indicate during interviews that after seeing the fire erupt they were concerned that their fire may have been the cause.”

The booking document said none of the men tried to contact fire officials or the police before their arrest.

The investigation remains open and while the wildfire was not intentionally set it is the responsibility of any party who starts a fire to be responsible for its management and complete extinguishment.