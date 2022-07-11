ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Brown comes to defense of Jalen Hurts over 'fake' practice report

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
 2 days ago
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

AJ Brown is already endearing himself to his new quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown believes the combination of Jalen Hurts and himself will prove a lot of naysayers wrong, and they can become a dangerous combination feared by the rest of the league. However, a report from JAKIB Sports claimed Hurts looked terrible during a portion of practice, which poured gasoline on the haters’ fire.

“One person said let me give you a scenario of what he went through on day one of practice. It was a ten-play scenario. He had three picks, four incompletions, and three sacks,” stated NFL reporter Derrick Gunn, via JAKIB Sports.

After the report made its rounds on Twitter, the former Ole Miss and Tennessee Titans wide receiver had to come to the defense of his new quarterback in the most public way possible.

“That practice stuff about Jalen is fake,” tweeted Brown. “Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us. Believe that too and make a article about that too. This app is crazy.”

As you can see, AJ Brown won’t stand for any Jalen Hurts slander — especially when it’s falsified. The Eagles quarterback will certainly appreciate it, and it’ll be fun to watch the duo take the field come September.

Moreover, the Philadelphia Eagles made a massive trade during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and quickly signed him to a four-year contract extension. The deal brought Brown and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts together, as the two have been close friends throughout their careers.

In his introductory press conference, Brown discussed his relationship with Hurts, and he explained the origin of their relationship with each other.

“It started, he was recruiting me to Alabama and I chose Ole Miss,” Brown said. “But we stayed in contact this entire time. We became really close friends. I’m extremely excited to play with him. We always joked about it, but we never thought it would be reality.”

The Eagles sent the No. 18 overall pick to the Titans along with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round in exchange for Brown. Brown is a two-time 1,000-yard receiver in his NFL career. He had 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

