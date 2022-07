COPPELL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from AAA Texas:. Many Texas drivers are learning they are part of an increasing kind of auto crime as they start their vehicle and hear a loud rumbling noise. These vehicle owners soon learn their automobile was the target of a catalytic converter thief. New auto claims data from AAA Texas reveals that claims for stolen catalytic converters have jumped 5,300% since 2019. July is one of the leading months for vehicle thefts and is also National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. AAA Texas is reminding automobile owners to take steps to protect their vehicles and costly auto parts, such as catalytic converters.

