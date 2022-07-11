Grass and furious: Florida man tries to flee police on lawnmower

An armed Florida man was tasered and arrested Saturday after he attempted to flee local deputies by riding away on a lawnmower.

Deputies were attempting to serve the 40-year-old man arrest warrants when they found him in a yard atop a lawnmower, according to a report.

They ordered him to get off and surrender, but the man refused and tried to flee on the mower, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities chased the lawnmower-riding suspect on foot and used a taser to subdue him, the report noted.

A revolver, handcuff key, and pipe containing methamphetamine residue were recovered on his person, deputies said.

The 40-year-old has been charged with grand theft, felony criminal mischief, grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, two counts of resisting an officer, felony failure, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.