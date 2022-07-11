ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: SEC Shorts crew tackles conference realignment with open auditions

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
 2 days ago
Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference has the pick of the litter when considering programs deserving of a bid into the NCAA’s most competitive conference. Tackling the topic of conference realignment this week, the SEC Shorts crew held auditions for potential new members, resulting in the usual hilarity.

The SEC hears pitches from programs across the country, with some making a more convincing case than others. Florida State, Cincinnati, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, and even Eastern Tennessee State, Missouri and Sewanee step up, with mixed reactions from the conference’s existing members.

Coming off of their CFP appearance, Cincinnati boasts “more playoff appearances than 11 SEC teams.” North Carolina brags about its pedigree but also requests $100 million from the conference. Clemson feels like a shoo-in, but not if South Carolina gets its way.

Check out the full sketch:

Conference realignment dominoes started falling again when USC and UCLA announced their decisions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. The moves came less than one year after Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025 — kicking off the realignment carousel.

Vegas releases odds on next schools to next accept offers from SEC, Big Ten

Odds for the next school to join the SEC

Clemson — +250

Florida State — +250

Miami — +325

Louisville — +500

Baylor — +500

Oklahoma State — +600

Cincinnati — +750

Odds for the next school to join the Big Ten

Notre Dame — +150

Oregon — +150

Washington — +600

Kansas — +1400

Cincinnati — +1500

Arizona — +1800

North Carolina — +2000

Duke — +2000

Oklahoma State — +2000

Stanford — +2000

Cal — +2000

Syracuse — +2500

