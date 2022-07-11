WATCH: SEC Shorts crew tackles conference realignment with open auditions
The Southeastern Conference has the pick of the litter when considering programs deserving of a bid into the NCAA’s most competitive conference. Tackling the topic of conference realignment this week, the SEC Shorts crew held auditions for potential new members, resulting in the usual hilarity.
The SEC hears pitches from programs across the country, with some making a more convincing case than others. Florida State, Cincinnati, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, and even Eastern Tennessee State, Missouri and Sewanee step up, with mixed reactions from the conference’s existing members.
Coming off of their CFP appearance, Cincinnati boasts “more playoff appearances than 11 SEC teams.” North Carolina brags about its pedigree but also requests $100 million from the conference. Clemson feels like a shoo-in, but not if South Carolina gets its way.
Check out the full sketch:
Conference realignment dominoes started falling again when USC and UCLA announced their decisions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. The moves came less than one year after Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025 — kicking off the realignment carousel.
Vegas releases odds on next schools to next accept offers from SEC, Big Ten
Odds for the next school to join the SEC
Clemson — +250
Florida State — +250
Miami — +325
Louisville — +500
Baylor — +500
Oklahoma State — +600
Cincinnati — +750
Odds for the next school to join the Big Ten
Notre Dame — +150
Oregon — +150
Washington — +600
Kansas — +1400
Cincinnati — +1500
Arizona — +1800
North Carolina — +2000
Duke — +2000
Oklahoma State — +2000
Stanford — +2000
Cal — +2000
Syracuse — +2500
