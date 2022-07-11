ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Sussex County Crash Claims Life Of Passaic Motorcyclist: State Police

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Sandyston Township Fire Department Station 38 also assisted at the scene. Photo Credit: Sandyston Township Fire Department Station 38 via Facebook

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Passaic was killed in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed.

Elio Fernandez was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Deckertown Road Turnpike when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway near milepost 4.8 in Montague around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Fernandez was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

The victim was taken to Bon Secour Hospital and later pronounced dead, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation.

