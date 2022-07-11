ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin tourist crashes into K9 patrol car, charged with DUI

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A tourist is charged with DUI after ramming his black Mustang into a deputy K9 patrol car over the weekend in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the man driving was from Atlanta and tested at nearly twice the legal drinking limit.

According to OCSO, the man sped through the parking lot at 116 Harbor Blvd. Friday night and hit the K9 patrol car while attempting a U-turn. Witnesses outside AJ’s Seafood and Oyster bar said the man then put the Mustang in reverse and tried to drive away before people crowded around.

Deputies search for Fort Walton Beach carjacking suspect

Deputies said he resisted commands to leave the car and resisted officers taking him into custody. OCSO identified the driver as 34-year-old Jonathan Clark. Deputies said the man’s blood-alcohol level was .156. The legal limit to drive is .08.

The K9 in the car was not hurt. Read the full release from OCSO below:

An Atlanta tourist was charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer after he sped through a parking lot outside a Destin nightspot over the weekend and rammed into an OCSO K9 Unit vehicle with a K9 inside while trying to make a u-turn.
The dog was not hurt.
Deputies who witnessed the crash at 116 Harbor Boulevard say after the man hit the patrol vehicle he put his black Mustang in reverse and appeared to be trying to drive away when they ran up to the car. He also refused initial commands to stop the engine and step out of it, continuing to resist once deputies got him out of the vehicle.
Deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and other indicators of impairment.
The defendant’s blood alcohol level was .156.
The Florida legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is . 08.

You can stay ahead of all weather , breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App , and be sure to turn on push alerts .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Philly58
2d ago

It's like they always say, come down on vacation, go home one probation!

Reply(2)
7
 

