ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Strange, storied trees are worthy destination before famed Colorado summit

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY • High on the craggy shoulders of Mount Evans, above 11,500 feet where the spruce and fir no longer prevail, an exclamation is heard.

Observes one in a group visiting from California: “They make us feel young!”

They are the bristlecone pine trees that have managed to survived millennia here in the cold and wind, thriving where life seems forlorn.

There’s a German term that applies, krummholz, meaning “crooked wood.” Gusts over time have bent the trunks, giving them their gnarly, ghostly shape. The wind has left sides naked, the bark blasted away.

Says one horticulturalist who regularly visits here, Amy Schneider: “You can see all this exposed wood, which would kill some other trees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiSa7_0gbelEfL00
Bristlecone pines are recognized the oldest non-clonal species on Earth. Visitors can view a population of these gnarled trees at Mount Goliath Natural Area about an hour west of Denver.

The bristlecone pine is not like other trees. The needles might look familiar, but then there’s the white dots on them. Those are flecks of resin, the great, thick content of which along with the density of the wood keep the pines from decaying anytime soon.

They are strong against forces that doom other trees, including pests and fungi. Lightning merely leaves a mark, a dark scar. Or perhaps that’s fire — though, with little else growing around to help spread, fire doesn’t easily threaten the pines.

All of this, and Schneider finds herself surprised by how little people know of the trees’ legend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTcK2_0gbelEfL00
At Mount Goliath Natural Area, ancient Bristlecone Pine trees are plentiful. Bristlecone Pine trees are known for their twisted trunks and branches. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

“I don’t think people really know about them,” she says. “Like, they don’t really get it.”

They get it if they stop here at Mount Goliath Natural Area. It’s the destination before the ultimate destination that is the 14,130-foot summit of Mount Evans.

It’s a plot of peculiar earth transitioning from forest to tundra, showcasing the subtle but brilliant array that finds a way in gardens tended by Schneider.

She’s the specialist with Denver Botanic Gardens, which has a long-standing partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to maintain this “living laboratory.” Goliath is made up of stream-fed meadows, alpine turf, talus fields and, yes, the forest that twists and turns.

Benches are arranged before a cluster of the bristlecones, as if for one to sit and commune with relatives of the world’s oldest species.

“Some of these bristlecone pines have lasted on lonely, windswept ridges for more than 2,000 years,” reads a sign inside Goliath’s nature center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMSZm_0gbelEfL00

They are far from exclusive to this mountain. They grow in extreme reaches around Colorado and the broader West, with the oldest known among them in California. At more than 4,800 years old, Methuselah pre-dates the Great Pyramids at Giza.

While her location is closely guarded, and while other bristlecones grow where people never go, the trees at Goliath are unique for their access, conveniently reached off the continent’s highest paved road. They are called “the northernmost large stand of bristlecone pines in North America.”

Which explains the fervor to protect them decades ago. It wasn’t long after the Mount Evans road opened in 1931 that people were found to be damaging the old sentinels, chopping them for souvenirs and firewood. The Forest Service set aside 200 acres to be what is now a designated research natural area.

Research here in 1972 found the oldest tree to be from the year 403 (about 70 years before the Roman Empire fell). Ensuing research found earlier origins among the pines that reproduce by wind-ferried pollen.

Big and small in their life stages, the sight of these might be more poignant considering a recent study by the Forest Service. Scientists found relatives in Utah and California — those of the older, rarer Great Basin variety — under threat. Mortality was linked to climate change and to passing-by beetles invading other trees in the vicinity.

Research continues at Mount Goliath. It’s not just the trees surveyed, but the smaller plants laying low, like the yellow wallflower, the blue-purple sky pilot, the rosy paintbrush and the red king’s crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXp3v_0gbelEfL00
A bristlecone pine seedling starts its long journey of life at the twisted roots of an older tree at Mount Goliath Natural Area.

“I love every single plant,” Schneider says. “The whole area is fascinating because of the conditions the altitude creates. The summer is maybe seven weeks long, and that’s the entire growing season. The plant has to leaf out, make a flower, somehow get their flowers pollinated, set seed, and then it’s going to snow again the next week.”

Of course, she marvels at the bristlecone pines, too — those unmoving symbols of perseverance. She’ll be spotted gazing there in a highlighter vest, identifying her official position.

“People will stop and ask me what I’m doing, which I love,” she says. “It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, people care!’”

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

10 'noxious' plants to watch out for in your Colorado yard

Following the final frost of the season, Colorado's landscape gets green fast. There's one big problem – not all pretty plants are actually good for Colorado. 'Noxious weeds' are classified by the government as being aggressively invasive or detrimental to economic crops and native plant communities. Here are a few noxious weeds you should watch out for in your garden: 'Class A' Noxious Weeds: These weeds should be eliminated quickly...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

15 Colorado craft beers win awards at US Open Beer Championship

The winners of the 2022 US Open Beer Championship were announced this week and multiple Colorado breweries received awards. While the overall champion brewery was Sun King Brewery out of Indianapolis (with no Colorado breweries making the cut for the 10 breweries ranking), gold, silver, and bronze medals were also given out in specific categories. In terms of the categorial medals, 15 Colorado beers took home a prize.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Scenic train between Denver and Moab growing in first full season

A scenic, luxury train in Colorado is gaining popularity in its first full season. For last year's "preview season" from August to November, more than 7,000 passengers boarded the locomotive running between Denver and Moab, Utah, said Nicole Ford with Rocky Mountaineer, a Canada-based provider of rail tours. Midway through this season, she said the Rockies to Red Rocks route has exceeded those numbers.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Beetles#Flowers#Nature Center#German
estesparknews.com

Incident On Ptarmigan Fingers In Rocky Mountain National Park

On Sunday, July 10, park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder, Colorado, had been injured in a significant tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. It was later determined that a 59-year-old female from Boulder, also suffered injuries from a fall in the same area. Bystanders heard her calls for help and aided her.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Screams for help lead to overnight rescue mission in Colorado national park

Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch. On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Utah State
County
Clear Creek County, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the go,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado gem, Swetsville Zoo, prepares to close up shop

A staple of northern Colorado could soon be closing for good, as the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath is official under contract for purchase. For decades the "zoo," located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road just outside of Fort Collins, has been a family-friendly destination that offers a free walking tour through Bill Swets' unique property. The Swetsville Zoo was created by Swets after he found a passion for welding together junk yard pieces to create unique creatures. Dinosaurs, bugs, space ships and more have been created out of Swets' imagination on handy work and have been on display...
TIMNATH, CO
KXRM

16 Colorado counties in ‘worst level’ for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — After COVID-19 rates saw a small spike last week, the state’s COVID-19 levels are back down slightly over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County. Arapahoe County. Bent...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

For second day, rescuers search for missing climber in Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo mountains

Rescue crews on Tuesday re-launched their search for a missing climber last seen three days ago in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of southern Colorado. A Saguache County dispatcher confirmed “we are still searching” for climber Luis Corkern, 41, who is believed to have been descending alone after reaching the summit of 14,171-foot Kit Carson Peak around 4 p.m. Saturday. No messages from Corkern have been received, Captain Ken Wilson...
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy