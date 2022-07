Food, fun, music, and drinks all in a family friendly atmosphere outdoors at Q Casino! I’m of course talking about the Backwaters Stage Summer Concert Series. Over the past few years huge bands have come through the area to entertain the Tri-States and this year is no different. This Saturday (7/16) we are excited to have Seether, 10 Years, and Nonpoint rocking the Backwaters Stage at Q Casino! Each day I will be show casing one of the awesome bands, and today we're rocking with Nonpoint!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO