ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Live At 9: Memphis City Council Members Cheyenne Johnson and Martavius Jones

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis City Council members are about six months away from...

wreg.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Trash cleanup complaints make it to City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has heard from dozens of viewers who said they’ve been waiting weeks and some said even months for their bulk, curbside trash to be removed by the City of Memphis. It’s something City Council members talked about in Tuesday’s meeting. Council members said they’re hearing about it too, and everyone is pushing for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis City Council#Memphis Light#Tva
WREG

Grocery store planned in North Memphis food desert

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A dwindling number of grocery stores has created a food desert for people in North Memphis, but help could finally be on the way. Councilwoman Michaelyn Easter-Thomas said a community development corporation called the Promise Development Corporation is in talks with city council to locate a grocery store in the community. Promise has worked on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Baptist Medical Group office opens

Photo: The new Baptist Medical Group facility adjacent to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Baptist Memorial Health Care celebrated the opening of a new 87,000, $55 million physicians office building on the campus of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven Monday morning. A grand opening ceremony and...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

I-55 lanes to close near Riverside, Crump exit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of I-55 lanes will be temporarily closed between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, TDOT says. TDOT will be closing the southbound lanes near Riverside Drive and the northbound lanes from Wisconsin Avenue to the Crump exit. The lanes are being closed to remove an overhead sign on the interstate from 8 […]
CRUMP, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mid-South Fair announces 2022 dates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair has announced dates and details for its 2022 event. Family fun attractions along with turkey legs, funnel cakes and more fair favorites will return to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on Sept. 22 and will last until Oct. 2. The fair’s committee...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

MLGW temporarily halts disconnections due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Tuesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Mud Island River Park conditions spark controversy, clean-up effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the four decades and three days since its glorious opening day on July 4, 1982, Mud Island River Park has struggled mightily. The city has done bare-bones maintenance, and it shows. But now, Memphis River Parks Partnership and the City Council are working to envision...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Tilth executive director Mia Madison dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mia Madison, the executive director of Memphis Tilth, has died, the organization confirmed. Memphis Tilth is a local nonprofit that promotes economically sustainable and environmentally conscious food. The organization described Madison’s death as a ‘sudden and unexpected loss,’ but did not provide details.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

Power and controversy: Why the Juvenile Judge election matters￼

On Aug. 4, Shelby County residents will vote to elect 37 judges. But one stands out for the position’s power and the recent controversy surrounding it. The Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge runs a $13 million operation that deals with the mistreatment of children, juveniles who have been accused of minor offenses and those who have been accused of violence. The judge appoints the 11 magistrates who hear many of the cases, sets punishments and decides which cases to transfer to the adult criminal justice system when the District Attorney requests such a transfer. And, they are only elected once every eight years.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy