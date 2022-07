Tallahassee (Fla.) Robert F. Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers has announced that Michigan is in his top three along with Oklahoma and Alabama. Vickers is listed as both a safety and a cornerback on various recruiting services but Michigan likes him as a large cornerback at 6-1, 180 pounds. Obviously having that size and ability makes him a versatile, movable piece, which is one of the reasons why he reeled in more than 30 offers during his high school career.

