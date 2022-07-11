Kentucky Football Countdown: No. 54 D'Eryk Jackson

Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

As the Kentucky football season draws near, now is a good time to enjoy a remarkable comeback story. Changing numbers from 56 to No. 54 in 2022, Mike linebacker D’Eryk Jackson has a lot to offer as one of the most instinctual defenders on Brad White’s defense.

About Jackson

Jackson was an unheralded recruit in the summer of 2019. Jon Sumrall was intrigued, but needed to see more from the Dublin, Ga. native to offer him a scholarship to Kentucky.

“Coach White and I went down there and watched him this spring. We told him he needed to come to camp for us to stamp off on being able to commit here. He drove, left West Lawrence in Dublin, Ga at 11 p.m. one night, got here at 7:00 in the morning,” Sumrall said shortly after Jackson signed with UK.

“Drove through the night with his Dad on the morning that his mother was having surgery. They got to out gate 12 of the stadium. We got ’em in the building, let them hang out a couple hours, went to camp and didn’t flinch. He earned the opportunity to be here. That right there fires me up because he’s committed to this program. He’s committed to the game.”

Much like the camp experience, Jackson quickly popped once he got on campus. A midyear arrival in the spring of 2020, he played in nine of the Wildcats’ 11 games. The true freshman recorded a tackle in the season-opener, had three against Vanderbilt and picked off a pass to end the Mississippi State game with a win.

Jackson Career Highlight

Following Jamin Davis‘ departure, D’Eryk Jackson was expected to fill his big shoes as a redshirt freshman in 2021. In April, those expectations came to a screeching halt when he tore his Achilles tendon in season practice. He underwent surgery, effectively ending his season.

It can take 10+ months for many athletes to recovery from an Achilles injury. Six months later Jackson was back at practice.

He officially returned to the field for the first time against Vanderbilt. Two weeks later he led the team in tackles with eight in the Governor’s Cup victory over Louisville. With Jacquez Jones sidelined by an injury for the Citrus Bowl, Jackson recorded his first start, made seven tackles and picked off a pass just before halftime to extend the Kentucky lead.

D’Eryk Jackson Fun Fact

His name is pronounced “dee-ERIC.” He also might be better known by his teammates is D-Jack, a badass nickname for a linebacker, if I do say so myself. You don’t mess with a dude named D-Jack.

2022 Forecast

D’Eryk Jackson is not going to wow you with out of this world athleticism, like his predecessor Jamin Davis. The guy simply has a nose for the football. If this were 1994, he’d have 160 tackles this fall. A traditional thumper, he defends the run as well any linebacker that’s played for Mark Stoops.

Thanks to Jackson, life is going to be much easier on the old heads this fall. Jones and DeAndre Square have played a lot of football in the Southeastern Conference. The physicality of the position takes a toll on one’s body. Between Jackson and the talented Trevin Wallace, Kentucky has two starter-caliber players available to help prolong Square and Jones’ top form. The tread on the tires will still be there for the starters when Georgia comes to town, thanks to Jackson and Wallace.