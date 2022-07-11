Additional details emerge on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

Harry How / Staff PhotoG/Getty

In a move that seems poised to disrupt college football, USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. Seemingly, this was in response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2021. The conference wanted to keep up with the SEC. Meanwhile, the two Los Angeles schools wanted to be in a better position long-term.

Now, there are new details emerging about USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten.

The move was done despite historic partnerships between the PAC-12 and Big Ten. After all, they, along with the ACC, put forward that the three would form an Alliance for the future. Then, of course, there’s the Rose Bowl. The game is traditionally played between Big Ten and PAC-12 schools, making this feel like an ever-harsher betrayal. USC and UCLA have played the game 46 times.

“In some ways, it was hypocritical, but if we didn’t move, someone else was going to,” one Big Ten administrator told ESPN. “Was it worth a missed opportunity and regret later?”

“People understand both the magnitude of the opportunity and the ramifications,” another administrator said. “We were very mindful. It was a great day for the Big Ten, and we’re happy to welcome those two schools, but it marked a terrible day for many of our colleagues around the country in a conference that has been a strong partner to us for a long, long time. This would have been unimaginable a short time ago.”

Expanding the Big Ten

While expanding the Big Ten had been under consideration for a long time, things picked up speed at the end of June. The conference presidents and chancellors had been making the biggest push for realignment. They held a call on June 28, 2022, about USC and UCLA.

“There really wasn’t much of a debate,” a source told ESPN. “Kevin (Warren) did a really good job of framing what this move would mean for everything, revenue and getting us in the L.A. market. The finances are still not done, so no one knows, but he was very confident in what the numbers would look like.”

That same source indicated that USC and UCLA were the only two schools positioned to join the Big Ten. Notre Dame remains a top target, but it’s also not open season. That means schools like Oregon and Washington are going to have to wait.

For now, the Big Ten intends to remain at 16 members.