ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Plant City Main Street's Last Friday Event

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Plant City Main Street's Last Friday in Downtown is a themed monthly, outdoor, evening market and food truck...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpeterising.com

The new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center is now open

The City of St. Petersburg hosted a grand opening event on Saturday for the new $11 million Shore Acres Recreation Center. The 21,064-square foot, two-story facility is located at 4230 Shore Acres Boulevard NE and will serve the 2,200 homes in the Shore Acres neighborhood and throughout St. Pete. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

New Italian restaurant coming to Water Street Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new restaurant from the minds behind Rooster & the Till and Dang Dude is coming to Water Street Tampa next year. Strategic Property Partners, LCC announced the new restaurant from Proper House Group and Chef Ferrell Alvarez on Tuesday. “Ash” will offer Italian-inspire cuisine...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plant City, FL
Government
City
Plant City, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

TradeWinds unveils plans for massive St. Pete Beach expansion

TradeWinds Island Resorts, the operator of the Island Grand and RumFish Beach Resort, will deliver a new upscale product along St. Pete Beach. The local resort operator has filed to construct new buildings, adding 650 guest rooms, new pools, retail and more that would allow the resort campus to attract a new demographic.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Art
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Beach Mayor on SunRunner, Parking, and Florida

New England native Al Johnson has served as St. Pete Beach mayor for five years. He’s in an important position, but he’s also extremely accessible to residents. On the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Johnson holds open office hours before commission meetings. He says it’s a chance to get community ideas he can then present to commissioners in a timely manner.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Florida

While it's always great to spend time with your family, picking a restaurant everyone can enjoy isn't easy. Kids and teenagers have particular tastes, and parents don't want to take themselves out of the equation, either. That's where LoveFOOD comes in. The website found the best restaurants in each state...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

New affordable housing developments in St. Pete to offer mortgages as low as $1K/month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg could soon offer affordable housing that offers qualifying homeowners mortgages as low as $1,075 per month. That's according to St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, who announced Monday he selected Habitat for Humanity to build two affordable housing developments along 18th Avenue South. According to a news release, the areas of development will be near 21st Street South and 18th Street South.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa-based Caspers Company will sell all of its McDonald's locations

There are hundreds of McDonald’s locations throughout Tampa Bay, and a good chunk of them will get a change in ownership this fall. Caspers Company, which owns dozens of McDonald's storefronts throughout Florida, recently announced plans to sell all of its locations on October 1., although no other financial details have been disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy