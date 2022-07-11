ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What NFL coaches are saying about Aaron Rodgers entering 2022

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a recent poll of coaches, players, scouts and executives across the NFL done by ESPN, Aaron Rodgers was named the No. 1 quarterback in the league entering the fall season. Of course, that should come as no surprise, as Rodgers is the recipient of the last two MVP awards. The postseason success did not join his regular season accolades over the last few years — but there’s no doubt, overall, Rodgers is one of the very best in the NFL at throwing the football.

Though the survey named him the top QB, there were some mixed thoughts from a scout and coach who presumably contributed to him ranking so high in the poll.

“He’s been the same guy and will continue to be; he’ll make those receivers better [without Davante Adams],” a veteran NFC scout said. “He should have more championships, but their defense and special teams have let him down.”

Sure, the defense certainly hasn’t been one of the NFL’s best consistently over the course of Rodgers’ career. However, the unit posted solid numbers across the board. And, in the Packers’ elimination game, the Green Bay defense held the 49ers to just 13 points. So the offense was the real issue in that game, snowstorm or not.

One coach questions whether Rogers is always locked in when the going gets tough.

“Late in the down, with pressure, he won’t always take risks,” the coach said. “On certain plays where he’s throwing the easy completion on a smoke route and it’s a critical moment, you’re thinking, ‘Is he really trying to win?'”

There’s no denying Rodgers’ talent among the pollsters, but at the same time, questions exist regarding whether he has always applied that talent in the most productive possible way.

Rest of the Top 10 quarterback rankings

For those curious, here was ESPN’s full top 10 quarterback rankings, led by Aaron Rodgers of course.

  1. Aaron Rodgers | Green Bay Packers
  2. Patrick Mahomes | Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Josh Allen | Buffalo Bills
  4. Tom Brady | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Matthew Stafford | Los Angeles Rams
  7. Justin Herbert | Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Russell Wilson | Denver Broncos
  9. Deshaun Watson | Cleveland Browns
  10. Dak Prescott | Dallas Cowboys

ESPN also included honorable mentions Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr and Kyler Murray, who were just barely on the outside looking in.

The QB talent in the NFL is as deep as it’s ever been. When a former MVP and dynamic playmaker like Lamar Jackson is left off, you know there’s an abundance of great players in competition for the top 10.

