Jackson Township, PA

Woman dies in jet ski incident

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A young woman died after apparently falling off of a jet ski at a...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Shots fired at car in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - Authorities say everyone involved in shots being fired at a car in Palmerton, Carbon County Monday night is now in custody. Shots rang out in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Fourth Street. It's unclear what prompted the gunfire, but the county district attorney notes that all...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Founder of Crime Alert Berks County dies

S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A man who many people say is synonymous with crime fighting in Berks County has died. It's a tag line used often in news stories - "if you have any information, call Crime Alert Berks County." "We had an incident where we needed to rely...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found guilty of stabbing couple to death in Monroe County

POCONO TWP., Pa. - The jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a Pocono Township couple to death in 2018. Lancelot Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Sentencing is set...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver hit, killed on Pa. highway while trying to flag down help: police

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed early Monday while trying to wave down help for his car, which had broken down on a Berks County highway, authorities said. The 23-year-old Lebanon man’s car was partially blocking the right eastbound lane of Interstate 78 in Tilden Township while he tried to get someone to help him around 4:42 a.m. Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PINE GROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews fight 2-alarm fire at apartment building in Muhlenberg Twp.

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Fire broke out early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. Crews were called to the two-story building in the 4800 block of Kutztown Road just before 4 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Officials say the blaze was under control about one hour later.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
#Jet Ski#Pocono#Drowning#Police#Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

3 dead in crash on I-80 in Carbon County

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Three people are dead and several others are hurt after a crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County. A tractor-trailer and a van were involved in the wreck just after 1 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes, about a mile before the exit for the Northeast Extension, authorities said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges held for court against accused accomplice in shooting at basketball courts at Poconos park

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for one of the two people arrested for their involvement in a fight that led to a shooting at a park in the Poconos. Pocono Township Police arrested Javier D. Giraldo Jr. and Alexander Santos, both of East Stroudsburg for being associated to the shooter in the case. They were charged as accomplices.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Do you recognize any of these ATV riders? Police want your help

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State Police are on the lookout for more than 40 illegal ATV and dirt bike riders. They were caught on camera riding on I-78 last Thursday, and two of them ended up crashing. State Police released pictures of the riders Tuesday. They were spotted just after 8 p.m. by a state trooper.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County woman sentenced for stabbing 68-year-old mother with kitchen knife

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County woman has learned her sentence after admitting to stabbing her 68-year-old mother with a kitchen knife. Victoria Longenbach was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated assault. That sentence will run concurrently with her sentences of 6 months to 1 year for two counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle crash in Albany Twp.

ALBANY TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a 29-year-old is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash. It happened Sunday just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of Kistler Valley Road in Albany Township. Police say Myles Michael Muth of Germansville was killed after crashing into an embankment...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

