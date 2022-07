Every school remaining in the PAC-12 is going through internal turmoil. Perhaps none more so than the California Golden Bears, who were left behind by UCLA. Even though Cal and Stanford are traditional rivals, while USC and UCLA are matched together due to geography, UCLA and Cal are connected too. They’re both public schools in California. They are also both ranked among the best public schools in the country. The Bruins leaving for the Big Ten blindsided them, and now they’re dealing with the fallout from this. After all, no one was more surprised by UCLA leaving the PAC-12 than Cal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO