Commanders HC Ron Rivera, OC Scott Turner and QB coach Ken Zampese all have spoken glowingly about what they’ve seen from QB Carson Wentz so far. “I really like his command of our offense,” Rivera said via John Keim of ESPN. “When you listen to him in the huddle, you listen to him talk to his teammates about certain aspects of the play. I know it gives me confidence, but when he is in the huddle calling the plays the way he does, I know his teammates can feel the confidence.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO