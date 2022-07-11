ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas working to recruit new child care providers

By Tiffany Littler
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas is co-sponsoring with the Shawnee County Health Department in hopes of recruiting new child care providers to better meet the needs of area working families. Reva Wywadis with Child Care Aware stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday with the details.

There will be a free new provider orientation from 9:00-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14th at 1515 NW Saline in Topeka. To RSVP, call (785) 251-5750. For more information about Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas, click here .

