Last Minute Tickets 2022

Founded in 2019, this walk-up soft serve window in downtown Detroit has a short but sweet menu of chocolate, vanilla, or twist with toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips as well as floats. Huddle has also done collaborations on special flavors in the past, like ube (purple yam) with pastry chef Jonathan Peregrino, who runs his own bakery called JP Makes and Bakes. You can also get Huddle custard and cocktails at Two Birds in West Village. Huddle, 2 John R. St., Detroit; and Two Birds Detroit, 8130 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; huddle-softserve.com.
