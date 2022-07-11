ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Last Minute Tickets 2022

rock1055.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got your last minute tickets to see Puddle of Mudd...

www.rock1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood spot is on a roll

An aunt and her nephew are on a roll when it comes to dishing out seafood in and around the D. They’re serving up seafood mac and cheese, hot lobster rolls and more on the go. Kathryn Wilson and Chef Nick Wilson are the aunt-nephew team behind The Lobster...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Photos from Green Velvet at Pontiac’s Elektricity

Green Velvet put on a sizzling set at Pontiac's Elektricity on Friday with support from Supply & Demand and Silly Girl Carmen, and on the patio with Mona Black, Sherif, and Esshaki. Gogo LED visuals by Govana Productions.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: This Detroit spot has the best fries in Metro Detroit, hands down

DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Rock, MI
Port Huron, MI
Entertainment
MetroTimes

Everything we saw at the Punk in Drublic fest at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

The Punk in Drublic festival made its way to the Masonic Temple on Saturday. What was originally booked as an outdoor craft beer tasting and music festival moved indoors, sans the craft beer tasting. The festival featured Lansing's queer rock band Rodeo Boys, Detroit punk legends the Suicide Machines, Pet Needs, The Menzingers, The Bronx, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and headliners NOFX.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

15 Metro Detroit Ice Cream Shops to Satisfy Your Cravings

Founded in 2019, this walk-up soft serve window in downtown Detroit has a short but sweet menu of chocolate, vanilla, or twist with toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips as well as floats. Huddle has also done collaborations on special flavors in the past, like ube (purple yam) with pastry chef Jonathan Peregrino, who runs his own bakery called JP Makes and Bakes. You can also get Huddle custard and cocktails at Two Birds in West Village. Huddle, 2 John R. St., Detroit; and Two Birds Detroit, 8130 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; huddle-softserve.com.
DETROIT, MI
tuscolatoday.com

Thank you, Bub — rest easy

MARLETTE — There is a long running joke that when you take over the sports editor job at The Advertiser, you inherit many things. One of those things was Bub. Roy “Bubba” Armstrong passed away peacefully on July 6 surrounded by his family, close family friends and all his favorite stuffed animals.
MARLETTE, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

This is the Lexus Velodrome along I-75 on Mack Avenue in Midtown Detroit, a 64,000-square-foot indoor track cycling arena that opened in January 2018 on the former site of Tolan Playfield. Beyond the cycling track itself, it also has an infield space for spectators and an outer ring where people can jog, walk, or in-line skate, as well as areas for fitness classes and a weight room. The running track is named for Eddie Tolan, a groundbreaking Black two-time 1932 Olympic gold medalist from Detroit, in homage to the playfield it is built upon.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puddle Of Mudd#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dock#Performing
visitdetroit.com

Grab your clubs and hit the links at these courses in metro Detroit

Michigan is one of the best states in the country for golf, with hundreds of golf courses spread throughout the state. If you’re looking to get out of a meeting or leave work early to hit the links, here are several different courses throughout metro Detroit where you can sneak away and play golf.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers expected for Metro Detroit -- What we know

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Puffy clouds cruise over Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan the rest of today. The clouds in our North Zone (north of Hall Road/M-59) release some showers. It remains warm. Tuesday night will be cooler with clouds overhead. Two more rounds of showers are possible tomorrow. Sunnier, more stable weather persists during the end of the work week.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Detroit News

Mich.-based United Wholesale Mortgage CFO Timothy J Forrester dies at 55

Timothy J Forrester, chief financial officer of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, died Sunday at 55 following "a valiant battle against cancer," according to an online obituary. "He died surrounded by the love of family & friends across the world," his obituary said. UWM president Mat Ishbia announced Forrester's death Tuesday...
PONTIAC, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Study: State lotteries transfer wealth out of low-income communities

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — While the growing expansion of casinos and state-sanctioned sports betting steal the spotlight, state lotteries have nearly doubled in size over the past two decades, driving a multibillion-dollar wealth transfer from low-income U.S. communities to powerful multinational companies. A nationwide investigation of state lotteries by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism […]
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroiters protest firearm store that sold gun used to kill Detroit officer

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Metro Detroiters gathered at a gun store in Eastpointe to protest gun violence after a Detroit officer was killed last week. Elected officials joined protesters demanding an ATF review of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center after a gun was purchased at the store that killed Detroit Officer Loren Courts.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ramp closures on I-275 will impact travel to Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The next time your dad wants to leave for the airport early, you may want to listen to them. Ramp closures on I-275 heading onto I-94 are expected to last a month and create heavier traffic for some drivers traveling to Detroit Metro Airport. As...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy