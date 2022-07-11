Last Minute Tickets 2022

This is the Lexus Velodrome along I-75 on Mack Avenue in Midtown Detroit, a 64,000-square-foot indoor track cycling arena that opened in January 2018 on the former site of Tolan Playfield. Beyond the cycling track itself, it also has an infield space for spectators and an outer ring where people can jog, walk, or in-line skate, as well as areas for fitness classes and a weight room. The running track is named for Eddie Tolan, a groundbreaking Black two-time 1932 Olympic gold medalist from Detroit, in homage to the playfield it is built upon.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO