Bismarck, ND

Bismarck’s Escaped Inmate Found & Arrested

By Andi Ahne
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lat week, reports of an inmate in Bismarck's MRCC (Missouri River Correctional Center) minimum security prison made it's "rounds" on social media. According to a press release from the North Dakota DOCR (Department if Corrections and Rehabilitation), a man by the name of David Corn walked away from the...

