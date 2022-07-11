ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Lebanon Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle I-78 Crash In Berks County: Police

 2 days ago
Hamburg EMS Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamburg EMS

A Lebanon man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-78 in Berks County Monday, July 11, authorities said.

The 23-year-old man was standing outside of his broken-down 1992 Mercury, signaling for help around 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 26.4 in Tilden Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The chain reaction began when a 2008 Honda driven by a 66-year-old Dumfries, VA, man, rear-ended a 2022 Toyota driven by a 25-year-old man from Pine Grove, PA, state police said.

The Toyota then struck the Mercury from behind, hitting the man as well.

A 2022 Honda driven by a 20-year-old Leesburg, VA, man, tried to slow down but also crashed into the Toyota, police said.

The Lebanon man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner's Office.

His identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, police said.

Union Fire Company No. 1, Shoemakersville Fire Company, and Hamburg EMS helped at the scene, police said.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact PA State Police - Hamburg at (610)-562-6885 and reference incident number PA2002-895546.

