Ex-Olympian From Lancaster Blinded, Nearly Losing Eye After Jumped By Homeless Man (VIDEOS)

Olympic Silver Medalist Kim Glass the day after the attack Photo Credit: Instagram/Kim Glass @itskimglass

Volleyball player Kim Glass, of Lancaster, has been temporarily blinded and nearly lost her eye after she was jumped by a man experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, she says in social media posts.

The 37-year-old was leaving a restaurant in downtown LA when the man attacked her with a pipe on Saturday, July 9, she says in multiple videos she posted on her social media.

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," the 2008 silver medalist says in one of the videos. "And, as I turned to go tell my friend, 'I think something's, like, wrong with him and I think he's going to hit a car,' before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here." She then points to her eye socket and the bridge of her nose.

The videos were posted the day after the attack and you can see her eye swollen shut and her still bloodied face. She was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures and required stitches, she says.

She also explains that she has temporarily lost her vision and was told that she nearly lost her eye but her doctors don't expect the vision issues to be permanent.

"Just be safe out there," she says in a video, adding, "There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now and you shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk but it's true. And, so, you guys just be safe."

Her alleged attacker was supposedly restrained by bystanders until the police came but it's unclear if he's been arrested.

Click hear to watch her video posts about the attack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.