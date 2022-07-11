ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4chan Users Claim To Have Hacked Hunter Biden's iCloud Account, Post Alleged Material To Website

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Source: Mega

Users of the anonymous imageboard website 4chan claimed to have hacked Hunter Biden’s iCloud account over the weekend, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes as material from President Joe Biden’s son’s abandoned laptop continues to steadily leak online, 4chan users allegedly hacked the first son’s iCloud account on Saturday.

Source: Mega

The material was quickly removed from 4chan after the users who allegedly hacked the 52-year-old Biden’s iCloud account posted a slew of screenshots onto the website.

According to the Washington Examiner, the alleged material leaked to 4chan could not immediately be verified. The outlet also could not verify whether or not the alleged material included any content from Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s laptop has been the subject of major concern ever since it was dropped off and abandoned at a Wilmington, Delaware repair shop in April 2019.

Although Hunter’s abandoned laptop was initially disregarded, a number of independent media outlets – including the Washington Post and the New York Times – eventually admitted the laptop is authentic.

Source: Mega

Konstantinos Dimitrelos, a former Secret Service agent, also analyzed and examined the content found on the laptop before also determining the material to be authentic.

"My analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data," Dimitrelos, who is also a cyber forensics expert, said in May.

"Hunter Biden's MacBook Pro was not hacked, and the data contained on the hard drive is authentic,” he continued. “Based on the data I examined, there was no manipulation of any photographs, emails, documents, or other user activities."

The abandoned laptop has created trouble for both Hunter and President Biden ever since it was recovered by ex-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and leaked to the New York Post in October 2020 – just says before the 2020 presidential election.

Most recently, RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained scandalous material from the laptop that showed President Biden’s wild child son smoking crack and engaging in shocking sexual acts with an unidentified woman.

Source: Radar

The recent leak also captured Hunter recklessly handling an illegally obtained handgun while cavorting around a hotel room with a prostitute.

Other material leaked from Hunter’s laptop include thousands of emails connected to the first son’s shady overseas business dealings, voicemails and text messages from President Biden himself and video footage of Hunter relaxing in a sensory deprivation tank while seemingly smoking crack, drinking and inappropriately fondling himself.

#4chan#Laptop#Icloud Account#The Washington Examiner#Radaronline Com#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Secret Service
