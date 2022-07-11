ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia is 'hard for all of us,' WNBA All-Stars, league commissioner say

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MSEd_0gbeix3J00
Team Wilson's Brionna Jones (left) shoots against Team Stewart's Skylar Diggins-Smith as both players wear Brittney Griner's name and number on their WNBA All-Star jerseys. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
  • Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug charges for nearly 5 months.
  • Her fellow WNBA All-Stars admitted that "it's hard for all of us" to forge on without "our sister."
  • "We are not whole without her," 2022 WNBA All-Star captain A'ja Wilson said after Sunday's game.

