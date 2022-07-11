ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl in Green Bay

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WT7FB_0gbeiwAa00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death.

According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.

An autopsy showed the “presence of illicit fentanyl in the decedent’s system is a contributing factor to the cause of death.”

The mother, 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker, told investigators she didn't know how her son got the fentanyl, but theorized he may have found the drug while he was with her while she was doing laundry in the basement.

Prosecutors say Young had a different story, WLUK-TV reported.

“Derrick admitted to using and being addicted to fentanyl and also admitted to selling fentanyl. Derrick was using and selling fentanyl at the time of his son’s death. Derrick and Tyana typically smoked fentanyl in the apartment basement but would sometimes smoke in the apartment bathroom. Derrick said he kept fentanyl pills in the apartment closet and if his son got exposed to fentanyl, there was no other explanation other than it being his pills,” the complaint states.

Young was charged in November with maintaining a drug trafficking place and drug possession.

Putzlocker is being held on $10,000 cash bond. Young's bond has been set at $25,000 cash. Court records do not list an attorney for either defendant.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of abducting child, repeated suspicious activity at local daycare

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for allegedly abducting her niece’s son and repeated incidents at a local daycare. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 7 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an address on Packerland Drive for a reported ‘suspicious situation’. It was noted that the caller’s aunt came and left with her one-year-old son.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Boat Owner Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh has been arrested. Winnebago County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Jason Lindemann, 52, on Tuesday. They are recommending he be charged with 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
wiproud.com

Powerboat operator arrested in Wisconsin boat crash, faces several charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Parents Arrested After Child Dies from Fentanyl Poisoning

A Green Bay man and woman are facing charges after their child died from fentanyl poisoning. Police first responded to an apartment on South Taylor Street on May 3rd on a report of an unresponsive child. The 18-month-old infant was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-13-22 drug bust on highway 151

Area law enforcement has announced another arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation involving trafficking of illegal drugs during the Independence Day Holiday in the Fond du Lac area. The Lake Winnebago MEG Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out of state individual in possession of large quantities of illegal drugs following a traffic stop on Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County. Law enforcement seized approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, and quantities of suspected heroin, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, LSD, oxycodone, over $21,000 cash and a loaded handgun. The vehicle was also seized.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Fentanyl#Toddler#Child Neglect#Wluk Tv
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbl.com

Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Recent Traffic Stops “highly likely…saved lives”

A set of three recent traffic stops by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies resulted in the seizures of significant quantities of drugs, and likely saved lives as well. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the stops happened on June 28, 29 and 30, preventing significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit pills from being distributed in the area just before the July 4th holiday weekend. Waldschmidt said that in the case of the pills – over 1,000 of them laced with the powerful drug fentanyl, numerous overdoses were likely prevented and lives saved.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested for Attempted Breaking and Entering

A woman whose last known address is in Two Rivers has been charged with four misdemeanors after what was described as an attempt at breaking and entering. Manitowoc Police were called early last Thursday morning to a two-family house in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Officers found some...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 10 & 11, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 10 & Monday, July 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Fond du Lac Man Charged for Bringing Kids to Drug Deal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man is facing child neglect and drug charges after allegedly bringing two kids, ages 4 and 16, with him to a drug deal for two kilos of cocaine. Juan Mendez, 36, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two men charged in 2021 death of man in Fond du Lac, held on $1 million bond

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have officially been charged for their alleged involvement in a homicide that happened last year. According to court documents, Julius Freeman Jr. and Eric Perry both made their initial court appearance in Fond du Lac County Monday morning on several charges including First Degree Intentional Homicide.
FOND DU LAC, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy