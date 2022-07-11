ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Can you text 911? Everything you need to know about sending an emergency text.

By Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
In an emergency situation but unable to call? Try text instead. That’s right, you might be able to instant message 911 personnel in your area about your emergency.

This varies county to county though, so there’s no guarantee and it’s best to call when you can. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you text 911?

The short answer is yes. The Federal Communications Commission has encouraged 911 call centers to begin accepting wireless messages. However, the decision is up to the individual centers and not all have opted in yet.

A spreadsheet detailing all the counties nationwide in which texting 911 is available can be found here.

What happens if you text 911?

If your emergency call center has opted into texting you will be able to communicate with dispatchers the same way you would if you called them. You can text 911 on an iPhone or any other wireless mobile device.

The Federal Communications Commission requires that all wireless carriers deliver texts to call centers that have requested them. If the service is requested the provider has to accommodate it within 6 months.

Key Takeaways

If you need to call 911 without talking, you can try and send a text instead. Depending on your area it might not go through.

Emergency responders have urged people to call when they can and text only if they have to.



