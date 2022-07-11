ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOCO Releases Astros Platinum and Gold Glove Bobbleheads

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

Two new Houston Astros bobbleheads have been released by FOCO USA.

FOCO has just released two new Houston Astros bobbleheads featuring Carlos Correa's Platinum Glove award and Yuli Gurriel's Gold Glove achievement.

Both will retail for $75 and can be purchased right here from FOCO .

Correa's bobblehead features him in front of a Platinum Glove making a play at shortstop. It stands at eight inches tall and will be numbered out of 144. It is a highly collectible piece that any bobble fanatic will want to add to their collection.

Gurriel's showcases him in front of his Gold Glove award and also stands at eight inches tall. His bobblehead is numbered out of 221 also making it highly collectible.

These are two pieces you will not want to miss. Make sure you get your hands on them by using this link !

