Three men arrested in Merkel after stealing vehicle from football field

It will be a week starting with excessive heat for all of the Big Country as we will see some 100 degree readings at least thru Tuesday and then relief from a mid week cold front is coming. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 107 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO