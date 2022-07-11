ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel, TX

Three men arrested in Merkel after stealing vehicle from football field

By KTXS Staff
ktxs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERKEL, Texas — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office reported a stolen vehicle incident in Merkel this past weekend. According to a social media post, in the early hours of Saturday July 9th, an...

ktxs.com

Comments / 2

Related
ktxs.com

Coleman police make major drug bust, locate fugitive from Oklahoma

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Police Department has arrested several men after they located a wanted fugitive and completed a major drug bust. According to a press release, on Saturday, July 9th, Coleman police responded to the Dollar General store in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue after a report for animal cruelty was called in by a concerned citizen. It was revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy Joe Turner II, and Randy Lawrence Moody, all of Oklahoma had left a dog in a hot pickup truck with the windows up for more than 15 minutes, while they went inside a store.
COLEMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Merkel, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, TX
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Standoff between law enforcement, shooting suspect in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A standoff is currently underway between law enforcement and a shooting suspect in Callahan County. Authorities say suspect Montel McKinley is currently barricaded inside a mobile home on Cherry Street near County Road 120. Members of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the Clyde Police Department, and the Texas Department of […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

VIDEO: Grass fire burns in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire burned in south Abilene Monday afternoon. The fire took place off Maple Street and Industrial Blvd, igniting around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the Maxwell Golf Course. First responders were shutting down roads in the area as fire fighting efforts were underway. Several homes are potentially threatened by the […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktxs.com

Taylor County Sheriff meets with commissioners to discuss new budget

ABILENE, Texas — Taylor County Commissioners are meeting to discuss their annual budget and one big topic was the Taylor County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Ricky Bishop met with the commissioners Tuesday morning to discuss their budget and they are requesting an increase around $1.2 Million dollars, due to inflation other problems that are facing everyone these days.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

CANCELLED: 2022 Dachshund Races and Rescue Dog Reunion

ABILENE, Texas — The 2022 Dachshund Races and Rescue Dog Reunion has been cancelled. According to the event coordinator, the cancellation was made because of the outside temperatures being too high. The event is usually held at the Festival Gardens across from the Abilene Zoo, and local dog owners...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Animal Services asking for public's help as numbers increase

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene Animal Services is asking for the public's help. According to Director of Animal Services Karen Holland, they shelter is currently holding 183 dogs in the shelter, and has 116 of those ready for adoption. The shelter says they desperately need fosters, adopters, and volunteers.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday July 11th

It will be a week starting with excessive heat for all of the Big Country as we will see some 100 degree readings at least thru Tuesday and then relief from a mid week cold front is coming. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 107 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

The Best of the Big Country – 2022 Winners Announced

It's time to announce the winners, selected by you, of The Best of the Big Country, which is a service industry-related recognition of excellence. First off, we'd like to congratulate all of the nominees who exemplify a higher standard in the jobs they perform on a daily basis. All of...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy