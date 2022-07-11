Three men arrested in Merkel after stealing vehicle from football field

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Police Department has arrested several men after they located a wanted fugitive and completed a major drug bust. According to a press release, on Saturday, July 9th, Coleman police responded to the Dollar General store in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue after a report for animal cruelty was called in by a concerned citizen. It was revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy Joe Turner II, and Randy Lawrence Moody, all of Oklahoma had left a dog in a hot pickup truck with the windows up for more than 15 minutes, while they went inside a store.
Comments / 2