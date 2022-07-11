ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

The Crested Butte Film Festival is a Fall Getaway Like No Other

By CHL Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently named one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by Movie Maker Magazine, Crested Butte Film Festival is about engaging with film and with each other. Tucked away in the beautiful mountain town of Crested Butte, with an atmosphere of spontaneity fueled by great films, shared experiences, bikes,...

5 Reasons to Attend the Crested Butte Film Festival

There are an insane amount of choices for how to spend your fall weekends in Colorado, and that’s without even mentioning just getting in the car and going aspen hunting or tagging a lofty summit before the high country is coated in snow. But there’s really only one event...
An Art Filled Home in Crested Butte

When Dallas couple Jennifer and Mike Cichy went looking for a place to escape the hot Texas summers and found a gorgeous plot of land overlooking a ski run at Crested Butte, they knew they needn’t look any further. “A friend introduced us to the area and we fell in love with the community,” says Jennifer. “Plus, we couldn’t believe the wonderful summer weather.”
