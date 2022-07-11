ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Camp Connect helps kids cope with grief and loss

By Karah Bailey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Covenant Care is helping kids deal with death and loss.

They held Camp Connect at the Northwood Community Center this morning, helping children process grief after the death of a loved one.

Children's support manager Elizabeth Wright explains how the camp caters coping strategies to kids' unique needs.

"So, instead of sitting down with kids and doing structured talks of how do you feel, we do it through a lot of arts and crafts," Wright said. "So we'll paint with color, with colors representing different emotions or today we're going to play with water balloons and talk about anger and throwing water balloons so there's just a lot more play based activities to really kind of handle those big topics of emotional expression."

She adds having proper coping skills in place after death or loss can be a big help for kids and families as they look toward returning to school in the fall.

If your child wasn't able to attend today, but you're interested in camp participation, Covenant Care has their virtual option, Camp Connect: Out of the Box, coming up. That's from July 18th - 22nd. Volunteers will hand deliver a week's worth of camp supplies to all registered participants, and families can follow along online through Microsoft Teams. You'll need to register by this Wednesday, July 13th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

Local organizations fighting food insecurity

Free groceries. That's one of the initiatives one local organization is doing to help the growing food insecurity issue in Tallahassee. Community Co-op Market is a community based grocery store. It's mission is to build a stronger community by ensuring everyone has access to healthy food. Troy Bond is proud to be a resource in a time of need.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Two groups seeking school supplies to fill backpacks

Individuals and groups alike are looking ahead to the next school year with much anticipation and ideas about how to support local students. Two groups are planning school supply give-aways in August to ensure that students begin the new school year well-equipped with supplies. They invite residents to join their cause by donating supplies to fill backpacks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Coping#Microsoft
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon County EMS awarded Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was awarded the Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for providing exceptional treatment to patients experiencing ST elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMI), reportedly a severe form of heart attacks. A part of the 2022 American Heart Association Mission, the Gold...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

FAMU summer band camp has largest class ever

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Six hundred campers are learning what it means to become a real musician. FAMU summer band camp has been in the works for 28 years creating memories and teaching students the skills needed to become one with the music. For recent high school graduates like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Tallahassee Reports

Dr. Bradley Walter: Modern Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr. Bradley Walter with the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic (TOC) recently appeared on The Greg Tish during the TOC Minute segment on RealTalk 93.3 to discuss modern joint replacement surgery. Dr. Walter discussed the advancements in technology related to joint surgery noting that the industry has gone from telling patients that...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee artist paints familiar faces around town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may have started to notice some familiar faces popping up on walls across the city. That's thanks to Tallahassee Native Matt Forrest. Forrest has been working on murals in Tallahassee for his series called "Desperadoes" that's focusing on people who have lived in the city and have done impressive things in their lifetime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gadsden County holds prayer vigil as overdose death toll climbs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The community came together Friday in Gadsden County as faith leaders offered words of hope and encouragement after a devastating rash of drug overdoses in the past week. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office now confirms a total of 9 overdose deaths believed to be caused by drugs...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
tinyhousetalk.com

Travel Nurse Tiny House for $60,000

Calvin and Katsi purchased this tiny home to live in while Calvin was travel nursing. They bought the THOW from another owner, and painted the all-wood interior a bright white. It really opened up the space!. Plans changed, so the couple is now selling the renovated tiny home for $60,000...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy