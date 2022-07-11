ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Suspect arrested in Lincoln U.S. Bank robbery

By Jordan Himes
klkntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested Michael McNeil on Saturday after identifying him as the person responsible for the...

www.klkntv.com

