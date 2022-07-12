Arkansas has moderate wildfire risk statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Forestry Division have say there is a moderate wildfire risk for the entire state.

All of Arkansas’s 75 counties were assessed with the risk at 9 a.m. Monday.

This comes just as four additional counties were placed under a burn ban, bumping it to 40 counties. 46 counties have burn bans as of Tuesday morning.

Burn Bans now in 46 Arkansas counties

Lonoke, Crittenden, Crawford, Montgomery, Nevada and Ouachita counties are the latest under the ban.

With high heat and drought conditions increasing the chance of fire hazard, the state is likely to see the list of counties with burn bans continue to grow.

