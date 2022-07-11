ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Local Law Enforcement Mourning Death of Captain Bentley

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement officials across Chautauqua County are mourning the death of Captain David Bentley, who had served with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office for 37 years. Captain Bentley drowned in Chautauqua Lake on Saturday while trying to get on a boat near Martha's Vineyard...

Stolen Vehicle Investigation Results in Arrest of Randolph Teen

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has charged a teenager after an investigation an incident from last Friday involving a stolen vehicle in the Town of Randolph. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old female Wednesday morning at the Randolph Children's Home. The unidentified juvenile was arraigned on a charge of 4th-degree grand larceny in Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court and referred to Cattaraugus County Family Court for further proceedings.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Sheriff's Office Investigating Missing Person Case from Silver Creek

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious missing person case involving a Silver Creek woman who has not been seen in 46 years. Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department on March 8, 1976. Quattrone says Threlkeld, who was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen walking home from the Anderson-Lee Library...
SILVER CREEK, NY
Well-Being Check in Jamestown Leads to Two Drug Arrests

Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Overcome by Fentanyl Exposure in North Collins

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was hospitalized after he was overcome by fentanyl exposure in the Town of North Collins late Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Belcher Road and New Oregon Road, where they saw a vehicle in a ditch, an unresponsive female in the front seat, and syringes on the floor. Deputies were able to get the female's attention, and she exited the vehicle. Deputy Bartholomew came across multiple syringes in her belongings while he was searching for her identification, and shortly after that, he began kneeling on the ground in discomfort. Deputies learned that there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and that Bartholomew was exposed to the substance. North Collins EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew, and he was transported to a Buffalo hospital for evaluation and further treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries she suffered in the crash. Duncan, who has outstanding warrants out of the Town of Amherst, will be released to police custody following her treatment.
NORTH COLLINS, NY
Discarded Cigarette Sparks House Fire in Town of Chautauqua

Firefighters from 10 area departments were called out to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Chautauqua. Crews from Hartfield, Dewittville, Mayville, Chautauqua, Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Ellery Center, Sherman and Portland responded to 5989 Stockton-Hartfield Road at about 2:30 PM and were joined by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. County fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette coming into contact with combustible materials on the back porch. The Sheriff's Office says none of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
ATV Crash in Cherry Creek Leads to Charges for Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Trooper-Involved Shooting in Cattaraugus County Ends with Menacing Charge

A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing after State Police investigated a trooper-involved shooting Saturday night. Troopers responded to a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias at about 9:45 PM. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office assisted and used a drone to locate the subject, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Wright of Machias. Police approached Wright, who was holding a baseball bat and was given commands to drop the bat. Troopers say Wright dropped the bat and drew what appeared to be a black pistol at the trooper and deputy giving commands. The trooper discharged their firearm, striking Wright. He was taken into custody and given immediate medical aid, then was taken to ECMC and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation. The pistol Wright allegedly pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an air soft pistol. He also allegedly a second air soft pistol and a kitchen knife. Wright was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court in August. The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Brant Man Charged with Assaulting Erie County Sheriff's Deputy

A Brant man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly injured an Erie County Sheriff's deputy while getting arrested early Monday morning. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy on Brant-North Collins Road pursued an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed, but ended the chase when it reached speeds over 100 MPH. The vehicle was later discovered in the driveway of a residence on Versailles Plank Road. 31-year-old Cody Sundown emerged from the home and was allegedly verbally and physically aggressive towards deputies. After they advised him that he was under arrest, he allegedly began throwing punches, continued to resist arrest, and tried to remove a deputy's taser and utility belt. Sundown allegedly repeatedly struck one deputy in the head until he was taken into custody. Sundown was charged with felony counts of assaulting a police officer, 2nd-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is also charged with obstruction, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and harassment. Sundown was transported to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings. The injured deputy was transported to ECMC for evaluation and treatment for a concussion, as well as shoulder and elbow injuries, and was later released.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo Man Enters Guilty Plea in Angola-Area Credit Union Robbery

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the robbery of a credit union near Angola that occurred in October 2017. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Anthony Wilson entered his plea to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. A multi-agency investigation that included State Police, the FBI, and Evans Town Police found that Wilson and co-defendants Adrian Applewhite and Khalil Holland traveled to the Angola area to rob the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road. Holland entered the building wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol given to him by Wilson, while Wilson waited in a nearby car. Holland approached the teller and demanded money; however, the alarm was activated, and Holland left without taking any money. Holland fled on foot and was arrested shortly thereafter. During the pursuit, Holland discarded the pistol. Wilson faces five years to life in prison; Applewhite and Holland were both previously convicted.
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Frewsburg

A Jamestown man was arrested after police responded to a report of an altercation in Frewsburg late Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police were called to a location on North Pearl Street shortly after 5:30 PM, and an investigation found that 38-year-old Darryl Cavness allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies add that he was also in violation of an order of protection. Cavness was charged with 1st-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREWSBURG, NY

