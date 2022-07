Rihanna gave some eagle-eyed fans a treat when she appeared at her baby daddy A$AP Rocky’s show incognito — but wasn’t undercover enough to stop from being spotted! The “Umbrella” singer, 34, tried to blend in with the crowd at the Rolling Loud concert in Portugal on July 7 when an attendee recognized the global icon (who wouldn’t!) and began filming. In the viral clip (below), Rihanna, who welcomed a son with A$AP in May, rocks a head wrap and an oversized jersey with matching pants as she gives a slight wave to the onlookers.

