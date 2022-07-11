ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canterbury dog attack: Child airlifted to hospital

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child has been flown to a hospital in London after a dog attack in Kent. Kent Police was...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Toddler airlifted to hospital after being mauled by dog

A toddler has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Faversham, Kent.The child, whose age is not known, suffered multiple injuries near Broomfield Road at around 2pm on Thursday, as reported by Kent Online.Kent Police attended the scene and the dog was removed from the property. No arrests have been made.The infant was taken to a London hospital with “multiple injuries”, the force said, however they are not thought to be life-threatening.It comes after a number of dog attacks in recent months leading to serious injuries or death for young children.Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer who stalked women in quiet pre-lockdown week jailed

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 41-year term for following and murdering a woman in east London in the run-up to the first Covid lockdown. Shadika Patel, 40, was stabbed to death by stranger James Sinclair, 31, who stalked the streets to target lone women, in East Ham, on 19 March, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dogs in Dorset found locked in campervan in 36C heat

Two dogs were found locked in a campervan on one of the hottest days of the year. A member of the public alerted firefighters who were leaving a previous incident in Seatown. They used a ladder to get on to the roof and recorded the temperature inside the vehicle as 36C (97F) with a thermal imaging camera.
ANIMALS
BBC

Teen, 16, denies murdering Zane Smart in Wolverhampton

A boy has denied murdering a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton. Zane Smart was found with serious injuries near a canal bridge in Pendeford on 27 May. The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday. He pleaded not guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
Chip Chick

She Was Attacked By A Dog And Left For Dead: Then Vets Didn't Have The Ability To Perform Surgery On This Chihuahua

Abilene, Texas. Never underestimate a small creature. You just don’t know how much of the energy/ fighting spirit is within that tiny body. Little Lady belongs to one of them. Her mother, Amanda Jost, described how this four-pound chihuahua was attacked by a much bigger dog than her and was left to die. Lady miraculously survived, and luckily, she was rescued by the local animal service.
ABILENE, TX
People

Dog Who Survived Weeks Stuck in an Outdoor Pen After Owner's Death Finds a New Home

A dog who survived a frightening ordeal has found a happy ending to his story. On Tuesday, the Bella SPCA Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced on Facebook that a German shepherd named Gunner was adopted by his extended family weeks after the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office found the remains of the dog's 64-year-old owner in Luther. The sheriff's office announced on May 18 that they found Gunner inside what they described as "a large pen" in the backyard — and that Gunner's owner may have been dead for as long as a month before the department discovered the deceased and his dog.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Mail

Moment a ‘hero’ passer-by unwittingly saves a baby’s life after the child plunges from a balcony and bounces off his back, cushioning the infant's fall in Turkey

CCTV footage captures the moment a one-year-old tot plummets headfirst from a balcony but is saved by bouncing off the back of a stunned shopper below. Unwitting hero Ruhi Asci was gazing through the window of a shop when the baby slipped between railings and fell from the first floor, hitting him below his shoulders.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL

