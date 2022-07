Kyle comes upon Phyllis in the park and wants to discuss the truce with his mother. Phyllis is only talking to Diane as an act of mercy and it was she who convinced his father to let him decide whether to allow his mother back into his life or not. Kyle appreciates that. Phyllis warns him it only goes so far and advises him to take her off the invite list for all things celebrating Diane Jenkins. Kyle knows his mother pushed things by inviting her to join the toast the other day. Phyllis vows she won’t break the truce, but warns his mother will soon show her true colors. Kyle argues that him giving her a job will give her purpose. Phyllis warns again that things will deteriorate… and she will be there to help pick up the pieces.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO