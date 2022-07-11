ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dead man pulled out of New York Bay, second in a week: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 2 days ago

A dead man was pulled out of New York Bay early Monday — the second body removed from the waters off Bay Ridge in less than a week, cops said.

The man, described as in his 40s, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive floating in the waters near Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road just before 6 a.m., authorities said.

He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on scene.

Police are investigating the exact cause of death.
Paul Martinka

There were no visible signs of trauma, and the city medical examiner’s office will officially determine his cause of death.

Five days earlier, a man, described as in his 20s, was found floating face down in the waters near Bay Ridge Parkway around 8:20 a.m., cops said.

He had no trauma to his body and was fully clothed.

A badly decomposed floater was discovered along the Brooklyn waterfront last Wednesday between Veterans Memorial Pier and Verrazzano Narrows bridge.
Paul Martinka
A man in his 20s was also recently found dead in the bay.
Paul Martinka

His name wasn’t immediately released, and the circumstances of his death were under investigation.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Video: Gunmen shoot on Brooklyn street near girl in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Troubling video released by the NYPD shows the moment two gunmen opened fire on a Brownsville street Monday evening, just a short distance from a girl in a wheelchair. The shooters turned from Liberty Avenue onto Junius Street around 7:40 p.m., raised their handguns in unison, and opened fire, apparently aiming […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man tied up Brooklyn employees before stealing $35,000: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands behind their backs and then used zip ties to bind them. After the employees were tied up, the man stole a cellphone and about $35,000.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bodega owners confident DA to drop ‘self-defense’ stabbing charge

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Bodega owners emerged from a Tuesday morning meeting with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confident that the “self-defense” murder charge against worker Jose Alba will ultimately be dropped. Fernando Mateo, the spokesperson for the United Bodegas of America, called the conversation “very productive and very good” in a press briefing after […]
MANHATTAN, NY
