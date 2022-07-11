Man struck by vehicle after dispute near Virginia Beach bar dies, 2 people charged

Virginia Beach Police arrested two people individuals in connection to with the death of a man who died one day after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach last week. Police said Stephen Murphy was in a dispute with Joshua Robinson in the early morning hours of July 5 just after they had left the CP Shuckers Cafe and Raw Bar on Shore Drive. While they were in the 3700 block of Shore Drive in the Chic's Beach neighborhood, Robinson struck Murphy with his vehicle, according to police. Stephen Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Police have arrested two people after a man died one day after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach last week.

Police said Stephen Murphy was in a dispute with Joshua Robinson in the early morning hours of July 5 just after they had left the CP Shuckers Cafe and Raw Bar on Shore Drive near the Lynnhaven Inlet. While they were in the 3700 block of Shore Drive, Robinson hit Murphy with his vehicle, according to police.

Robinson, 32, and Lindsey Chapman, 33, who was also in the vehicle when Murphy was struck, then transported Murphy to Sentara Leigh Hospital. He was later transferred to Norfolk General Hospital where he died, police said.

Court documents filed in Virginia Beach District Court describe the dispute between Murphy and Robinson as they were leaving CP Shuckers. Robinson told police that Murphy assaulted him while he was driving, prompting Robinson to pull over and tell Murphy to get out of the vehicle.

Murphy then assaulted Robinson again, prompting Robinson to hit him with the vehicle, court documents say.

Both Robinson and Chapman are nurses at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters; Robinson for seven years, Chapman for one, according to court documents. They applied a tourniquet to Murphy’s injuries, which included compound fractures to his legs, but did not take him to the hospital for an hour after he was run over, the court documents said. By the time they arrived at the hospital, Murphy was considered “brain dead,” according to a doctor who spoke to investigators.

Robinson and Chapman initially reported that Murphy was already injured when they found him, but Robinson later admitted to police that this wasn’t true, the court documents said.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department declined to comment on whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Robinson is charged with malicious assault, while Chapman is charged with being accessory after the fact and obstructing justice without threat or force. Chapman failed to report the incident and “helped conceal the facts,” according to police.

Robinson is held without bond. Chapman is held on a $7,500 bond. Both had bond hearings set for Monday that were continued, according to online court records.

Since Murphy’s death, police have been evaluating additional charges for Robinson and Chapman.

