Warning as temperatures reach 31C in East Midlands

A “very large” explosion has sparked a huge fire at an industrial building in Sheffield.People have been warned to stay indoors after a cylinder exploded in the building, causing a loud bang and houses to shake at about 9am on Sunday.Five fire crews are tackling the blaze and a 200-metre cordon is in place around the premises in Clay Wheel Lane.Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed after the fire caused a large amount of smoke in the area.One woman said she was at a nearby park when she heard the “massive bang”, which caused...

