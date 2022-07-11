ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warning as temperatures reach 31C in East Midlands

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heat-health warning has been issued to warn people across the country - including the East Midlands - to take care in the hot weather. The Met Office has issued an amber heat-health alert for the region, advising people to drink lots of fluids and avoid excess alcohol. Police...

www.bbc.com

BBC

UK heatwave: Hot tracks blamed for West Midlands rail disruption

Rail passengers are facing disruption to some services, with an operator blaming hot tracks. Some trains between Stratford-Upon-Avon in Warwickshire and Kidderminster in Worcestershire would be cancelled on Monday, West Midlands Railway said. High track temperatures meant fewer trains could run due to a speed restriction, the firm added. The...
natureworldnews.com

Heatwave in South West England Will Hit 33C This Week According to Met Office

The majority of the UK will experience a heatwave that will go into much of next week, the scorching weather is expected to continue for us here in the southwest. The Met Office reported that the majority of the country will continue to experience warm, dry, and stable weather this weekend and into the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
The Independent

Sheffield fire: ‘Very large’ explosion at industrial building as neighbours warned to stay indoors

A “very large” explosion has sparked a huge fire at an industrial building in Sheffield.People have been warned to stay indoors after a cylinder exploded in the building, causing a loud bang and houses to shake at about 9am on Sunday.Five fire crews are tackling the blaze and a 200-metre cordon is in place around the premises in Clay Wheel Lane.Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed after the fire caused a large amount of smoke in the area.One woman said she was at a nearby park when she heard the “massive bang”, which caused...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Battle of Waterloo skeletons uncovered in Belgium

Skeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig, which...
WORLD
BBC

Dogs in Dorset found locked in campervan in 36C heat

Two dogs were found locked in a campervan on one of the hottest days of the year. A member of the public alerted firefighters who were leaving a previous incident in Seatown. They used a ladder to get on to the roof and recorded the temperature inside the vehicle as 36C (97F) with a thermal imaging camera.
ANIMALS
BBC

East of England Ambulance Service shows signs of improvement

The performance of a struggling ambulance trust is getting better in places, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The regulator has kept the East of England Ambulance Service Trust's (EEAST) overall rating of "requires improvement" following an inspection. But it found progress had been made in addressing aspects of...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Wakefield: Boy's body pulled from canal as temperatures soar

A teenager is believed to have died after getting into trouble while swimming in a West Yorkshire canal. Police were called at 14:11 BST to reports of a person in difficulty in the South Washlands area of the Aire and Calder Navigation, near Wakefield. Emergency services later recovered the body...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Scotland still has highest Covid rate in the UK

Scotland is still believed to have the highest Covid rate in the UK after another increase in the number of people testing positive. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that one in 17 people in Scotland tested positive for the virus last week. This was a marginal increase from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Firefighters rescue calf at Boldon Flats Nature Reserve

A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters. Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by. The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Horse-rider from St Austell paralysed in horse fall

A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident. Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April. She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Relief after dog rescued from waterfall in Co Antrim

A young dog is getting some extra hugs from his owner after going missing close to a waterfall in Co Antrim.The search for 19-month-old German shepherd Koba started at around 10pm on Sunday evening, close to Magheramorne Presbyterian Church outside Larne, Co Antrim.Owner William Herron said he spent around 45 minutes trying to find and rescue his dog.The alarm was then raised with the emergency services at a waterfall close to Ballypollard Road.Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said officers attended the scene at 11.49pm with two fire appliances from Larne as well as a rescue team from Central Fire Station in Belfast.A spokesperson said rope was used to rescue the man and dog, with the incident dealt with by 1.55am on Monday. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ANIMALS

