A woman is dead after a crash at Oil Well Road and US-41 in Charlotte County on Thursday evening. According to FHP, a 79-year-old Punta Gorda woman in a sedan was driving south in the left lane of US-41, south of Oil Well Road, around 5:30 p.m., while a 20-year-old Cape Coral man in a sedan was driving south in the right lane of US-41.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO