RHOSLC star Jen Shah pleads guilty to fraud just days before trial as star faces 14 years in prison

RHOSLC star Jen Shah has pleaded guilty to fraud, days leading up to her trial for her telemarketing case.

The reality star faces 14 years in prison for her crimes.

Jen was accused of defrauding hundreds of people across the country Credit: Getty Images - Getty

On Monday, Jen appeared in court for an unscheduled hearing where she would plead guilty.

She entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors and changed her plea to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

JEN SPEAKS

Jen told a New York judge in court that she "knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

The Bravo star then admitted she “agreed with others to commit wire fraud” and “knew it misled” victims.

Shah continued that there was a “misrepresentation of the product… regarding value of the service” and that it had "little to no value.”

She told the judge that she knew what she was doing was wrong and illegal.

Jen faces up to 14 years in prison and restitution of up to $9.5 million.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for November 28.

In a statement released minutes after the star made a guilty plea, Jen's legal team said: "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed.

"Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

SHOCKING SCHEME

The TV star was accused of defrauding hundreds of people across the country in a widespread telemarketing scheme.

She was charged in March 2021, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, who has also pleaded guilty.

The Bravo star initially pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court papers obtained by The Sun exclusively revealed the government is requesting the judge to force Jen to hand over evidence ahead of the July 11, 2022 trial.

According to a letter to the judge, prosecutors claimed they reached out to Jen’s legal team requesting evidence to be presented at trial three times before receiving the response: “At this time, we have nothing to provide the government.”

FIGHTING BACK

But prosecutors claimed that at a May 13, 2022, status conference, the Bravo star claimed she “intends to put on a two-week case-in-chief at trial, strongly suggesting that the defendant possesses documents or evidence that she intends to offer at trial.”

The government claimed she had not produced any materials to date.

The letter continued: “Although the Government first requested reciprocal discovery more than a year ago and trial is less than six weeks away, the defendant has produced no reciprocal discovery materials in response to the Government’s request and has failed to respond substantively to the Government’s most recent request for such materials.

“Accordingly, the Court should require the defendant to produce all documents and evidence subject to disclosure under Rule 16(b), including, but not limited to, substantive, non-impeachment evidence, on or before June 18, 2022.”

Jen’s legal team fired back in their own letter to the judge, claiming they have "nothing further to provide.”

The court papers claimed Jen “provided the Government with an expert witness disclosure and two supplemental disclosures."

The court papers ended: “Again, as we have told the Government, we will promptly provide any items which Ms. Shah intends to use in her case-in-chief at trial which are within Ms. Shah’s possession, custody, or control.”

JEN CHARGED

In the indictment obtained by The Sun, Jen and her business partner, Stuart, had a "Business Opportunity Scheme" where they "sold alleged services" to help make the alleged victim's companies more efficient or profitable.

According to court papers, this included "tax preparations or website design services."

The victims were "elderly and did not own a computer."

Participants of the scheme also provided information on "coaching sessions," however, the court documents claimed that "at no point did the defendants intend that the victims would earn any of the promised return on their intended investment."

Jennifer and Stuart made efforts to conceal their roles in the Business Opportunity Scheme.

In one example, they used encrypted messaging apps to communicate with others involved in this scheme.

The court papers ordered Jennifer and Stuart to “forfeit to the United States any and all property, real and personal, involved in said offense or any property traceable to such property.”

The scheme ran from 2012 to March 2021, according to the indictment.

Earlier this year, Jen requested clips from RHOSLC not be shown at trial.

She was also accused of withholding evidence requested ahead of the July 11 trial Credit: Getty

Jen's legal team fired back claiming they had 'nothing further to provide' Credit: Instagram/@therealjenshah