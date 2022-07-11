ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Erie TV reporter accused of fake stalking claims

By Corey Morris
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kndyo_0gbefIq900

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie TV news anchor and reporter has been arrested after allegedly making false reports of stalking.

Haley Potter, 24, of Erie was charged and arraigned on July 11 after investigators allege Potter had fabricated claims of stalking which led to a three-month investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police allege that in April, Potter had reported to the PSP Erie station that she had been a victim of ongoing stalking and harassment from an unknown person. According to the PSP report, Potter said she had first received text messages followed by phone calls and voicemails. Potter said the text messages showed the unknown person had extensive knowledge about her whereabouts at all times. A handwritten note was then slid under her apartment door. She received flowers from the unknown person at the TV station where she worked.

Potter had orchestrated the whole thing, PSP alleges. There was no unknown person.

PSP seized more than $18 million in illicit drugs in second quarter

“It was revealed that Potter had been responsible for all of the messages and stalker activity she reported having been the victim of,” the PSP report says. “The entire incident had been falsified by Potter and she misled the Pennsylvania State Police over the course of a three-month investigation.”

Potter was charged with forgery, criminal use of a communication facility, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, false swearing to mislead a public servant, unsworn falsification to authorities, false reports to law enforcement implicating another person, false reports to law enforcement reporting an offense that did not occur, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, and disorderly conduct.

Potter’s lawyer, Charbel Latouf, sent us the following statement, “We have no comment at this time other than we intend to defend against the allegations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

heavy hands
2d ago

what a shame .... so sad she ruined her career over what ...not getting enough attention

Reply
4
Related
YourErie

Driver intentionally rams another driver in Summit Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is facing criminal charges after intentionally ramming his car into another car in Summit Township. The incident happened at 8:37 a.m. on July 7 at the 8100 block of the Perry Highway. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Presque Isle report,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two teens charged with possession of firearms

Two teenagers were taken into custody after Erie Police recovered four firearms from a home on Atkins Street. On Sunday around 1:20 p.m., Erie Police responded to a call for an individual reporting that a teenage boy had pointed a gun at the caller’s home. Erie Police located the suspects, ages 15 and 17, in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

State Police searching for missing Erie teen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Erie. According to PSP, police are searching for Dorismar Saldana, 15, of Erie. She is believed to be a runaway. Police report she was last seen getting into a white SUV after her shift at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek on July 11 […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Tv News#Fraud#Erie Tv#Psp
explore venango

Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for three Franklin residents facing felony charges for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person are scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Faces Criminal Trespassing Charges Following Domestic Dispute

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing criminal trespassing charges following a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence in Irwin Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Kirstin Jean Nagy, of Harrisville, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on July 3.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspect who allegedly shot Orbeez at residents now in custody

One suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting Orbeez pellets at city residents earlier this month. Erie Police said that they received multiple calls last week about an individual riding around in a white Jeep Wrangler who was shooting frozen water-filled pellets or Orbeez at pedestrians. Erie Police were able to obtain a […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Sleeping While Her Toddlers Were Outside Unsupervised

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for reportedly sleeping while her toddlers were outside unsupervised on multiple occasions. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Theresa L. Blauser, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Thursday, July 7.
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Trio Faces Slew Of Charges Following Series Of Drug Raids In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown trio is facing drug and weapons charges following a series of police raids. The Jamestown Police Department, along with partner agencies, executed a series of search warrants at a residence on Allen Street, Forest Avenue and Bowen Street last Friday. Jaquez Thomas, Jose Maisonet III,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Frewsburg

A Jamestown man was arrested after police responded to a report of an altercation in Frewsburg late Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police were called to a location on North Pearl Street shortly after 5:30 PM, and an investigation found that 38-year-old Darryl Cavness allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies add that he was also in violation of an order of protection. Cavness was charged with 1st-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREWSBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
JAMESTOWN, NY
beavercountyradio.com

Four Charged with Drug Offenses in Mercer and Venango Counties

(Mercer County, Pa.) Pa Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that four individuals in Venango and Mercer counties were charged Friday following an 8-month investigation. Clint Donovan, Robert Haney, Theresa Haney, and Kayla Thompson worked together to distribute a variety of illegal drugs that included mainly methamphetamine, but also hydrocodone pills and oxycodone pills pills. The criminal complaints are linked here.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Discarded Cigarette Sparks House Fire in Town of Chautauqua

Firefighters from 10 area departments were called out to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Chautauqua. Crews from Hartfield, Dewittville, Mayville, Chautauqua, Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Ellery Center, Sherman and Portland responded to 5989 Stockton-Hartfield Road at about 2:30 PM and were joined by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. County fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette coming into contact with combustible materials on the back porch. The Sheriff's Office says none of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy