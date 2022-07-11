Peter and MJ are happy together in a new collaboration comic from Marvel and lifestyle brand Kith

The original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, turns 60 this year, and lifestyle brand Kith is celebrating his birthday in style.

In addition to a collection of adult and kids apparel and accessories by Kith, featuring archival artwork from classic Spider-Man comics, the publisher and brand have teamed up for a brand new Spider-Man comic featuring a rare sight these days: Peter and MJ in a happy, seemingly stable relationship. This is a marked change from the current Marvel Universe continuity, wherein MJ is apparently in a long-term relationship with someone whose children already call her 'Mommy' .

With a script by Anthony Piper, art by Julian Shaw, and colors by Fabio Laporini and Fabio D'Auria, Marvel | Kith Spider-Man #1 follows Peter as he attempts to stop Doc Oc and his robot army from destroying New York City. Marvel characters including Iron Man and the Tinkerer have cameos in the comic's pages, as well as Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

Check out preview pages below.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The comic is available now on the Kith website as an online-only bundle with vintage Spider-Man memorabilia including figurines, comics, art, and more. Any customer who purchases memorabilia will receive the comic as a gift with purchase.

On Friday, the comic will receive a second release alongside the full Kith Spider-Man collection, which includes adult sweaters, hoodies, and t-shirts, as well as headwear, skateboard decks, posters, and puzzles; the kids' apparel collection will feature similar artwork.

Shoppers can purchase items from this collection at a weekend pop-up in Queens – home to both Peter Parker and Fieg – from July 15-17. The pop-up will also stock vintage Spider-Man comics and original illustrations, as well as memorabilia including vintage action figures. For those who can't make it to Queens, the Kith Spider-Man collection will be available online and in non-New York Kith shops.

The Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Pop-Up will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 221-50 Horace Harding Expy in Oakland Gardens, New York, from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. There will also be a pop-up in London at 400 Oxford Street, Marylebone, with dates and times TBA.

