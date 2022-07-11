ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Midday Nowcast: Sun West, Clouds East

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak front has dropped south through Alabama, and it is currently down along the Gulf Coast. Behind the front, drier air has moved down into the northern third of the state today. We are seeing a good supply of sunshine over West Alabama, while clouds are holding on for eastern...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical-fueled downpours to target Southeast, Gulf Coast

AccuWeather forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region. While rounds of robust storms will increase flooding concerns across the area and may even brew up tropical troubles, this pattern will also work to fight ongoing drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend. WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?. Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
natureworldnews.com

Rainfall and Flooding Hits Texas and Louisiana in a Few Days

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
TEXAS STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain this week as a weather system stirs in the Gulf

The disturbance in the Gulf is still unclear but downpours are expected through the week. “Our focus through the rest of the week will be the disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It's still a bit unclear how our forecast plays out as there isn't a lot of confidence in the evolution of this disturbance. Since yesterday, our guidance has been trending a bit drier. That could be because of a couple things. Some of the disturbance could move inland today therefore cutting off the time for development,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Gulf Coast#Gulf Of Mexico#North Central Alabama#Spc
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy