Air Jordan 1 High OG "Taxi" Officially Unveiled: Release Details

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways is the "Yellow Toe." After the guitarist of Shinedown got his own similar colorway a few years ago, fans have been fantasizing about someday getting a yellow, black, and white Air Jordan 1 High OG that had a...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Nike Air Jordan#Og#Hnhh#Nike Lrb J23app
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "French Blue" Coming Soon: Official Images

An underrated silhouette in Jumpman history is the Air Jordan 13. This sneaker popped up during Michael's final year with the Chicago Bulls, and it ended up making its way into films and pop culture. Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has made sure to give this sneaker a ton of new colorways, and this has been especially true over the last few years, specifically.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 2nd to July 8th

Despite the top sneaker players’ insatiable hunger for innovation, most (if not all) of them have “kept the lights on” by offering old product to new generations. Over the last week, modern-day marvels like Yeezy have teased more offerings from the futurist that is Ye (the being formerly known as “Kanye West”), but countless conversations seen across social media related to first-time retros and nostalgic product. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “West Indies” surfaced via official images a few months before Labor Day Weekend, the stretch of days during which the West Indies community across New York City walks from Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza to celebrate the Caribbean. From the looks of it, the pair is set to return with all the original details with which it first released back in 2002. Similarly, the Air Max Penny worn in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game emerged in professional product shots, helping build energy around Social Status‘ collaboration and more. The Nike Air Ship, Michael Jordan’s shoe-of-choice before the Air Jordan line, also emerged in several colorways that don’t reinvent the wheel, but inject some love to the decades old and historically important silhouette.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Release Date Delayed: Photos

Michael Jordan's sneaker history is filled with some truly incredible sneakers. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 4 which was released all the way back in 1989. If you know this shoe, then you know it has a ton of amazing colorways and it is oftentimes considered one of the best Jumpman models of all time. With that context in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman continues to pump out new offerings.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal" Officially Revealed: Photos

Jumpman has been delivering a plethora of new Air Jordan 12 colorways as of late. This is a sneaker that fans seem to love right now, and for good reason. It is one of the more underrated 90s silhouettes, and it has plenty of iconic colorways, including the "Flu Game" offering which came out all the way back in 1997. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to release more AJ 12s, and it looks as though September will prove to be a big month for the silhouette.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape Arrives in "Magic Ember"

Following the debut of white and black iterations of the Air Max 97 Terrascape earlier this year, Nike now readies a bright “Magic Ember” colorway as the latest sustainable rework of the classic Air Max 97 silhouette. The upcoming pairs arrive in “Black,” “Magic Ember,” “Hyper Royal,” and “Ironstone” hues across a mix of rubber, mesh, leather, and contrast-stitched fabric uppers.
APPAREL
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Announces New "Mama's Style" Jordans: "My Mom Is Who First Got Me Into Fashion And Nobody Can Shop And Find A Deal Like Her..."

Behind the scenes, Russell Westbrook is facing scrutiny from all corners as he fends off the haters and aims to check those who continue to bring down his name. But on Twitter on Monday, Russ made headlines for a completely different reason: the latest release of his sneaker line, which is a pair of Jordans inspired by his mom.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Fire Red" Officially Unveiled: Photos

One of the more popular sneakers on this website right now seems to be the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. This shoe never seemed to have this much traction when it first came out but ever since Jordan Brand started coming through with more new colorways in 2022, it has really picked up steam. Now, the colorways just keep on coming and as you can see below, the Legacy 312 Low is about to get an iconic color scheme.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collection Gets A Release Date

Virgil Abloh's work with Louis Vuitton opened the doors for all sorts of unique collaborations. Of course, Virgil was working with Nike at the time, so it would only make sense that he would want to drop a Louis Vuitton x Nike collection. Posthumously, that is exactly what LV and Nike are providing us as they have delivered the official images to their Nike Air Force 1 collection.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

