ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

City Of College Station Water Customers Subject To A Fine For Watering At The Wrong Time Of The Day

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause the city of College Station has declared a drought, city ordinance bans outdoor watering between ten a.m. and six p.m. Water resource coordinator Jennifer Nations says this is the first time since the city council updated its ordinance in 2019...

wtaw.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Hearne plans a city-wide power outage on July 11

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Hearne has planned a power outage that will leave residents in the dark early Monday morning. The city-wide power outage in Hearne is put into place so crews are able to perform maintenance at the city’s electrical substation. Hearne officials said residents should...
HEARNE, TX
KWTX

Lott: City Council votes to disband Police Department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Lott City Mayor, Sue Tacker confirmed to KWTX Tuesday, that the City Council voted to disband its police force Monday night. The vote was three to two, according to a Councilwoman. Tacker declined a formal interview but says the decision was strictly budgetary and that she...
LOTT, TX
KBTX.com

Mayor Mooney provides updates on City of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From upcoming budget workshops to hearing drone proposals from Amazon, July is looking to be a busy month for the City of College Station. On July 14th, the College Station City Council will hear a proposal from Amazon about Amazon Prime Air delivery, which is Amazon’s drone delivery service.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
KAGS

Covid-19 and Omicron cases increasing in Brazos Valley; Why?

BRYAN, Texas — The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC wrote on their website, that the disease Omicron has had a rapid increase since 2021. CDC said, "the rapid growth rate in Omicron infections is believed to result from a combination of increased transmissibility and the ability to evade immunity conferred by past infection or vaccination".
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Pools Close Following A Near Drowning

The city of College Station announces a near drowning at Adamson Lagoon pool on Saturday has resulted in both city pools being closed on Sunday. A five year old boy was rescued and resuscitated by lifeguards and firefighter paramedics. The youngster was taken to a hospital for further treatment. A...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
point2homes.com

201 Elm, Bryan, Brazos County, TX, 77801

Welcome home! If you are looking for a 5-bedroom 3-bath 2500+Sq. Ft. split floorplan your search is over. With 2 living rooms, dining room, separated guest suite or office space, centrally located kitchen the possibilities are literally endless. On the hot summer days or rainy cold winter, the massive carport allows you and your vehicle to be protected from all elements. As you walk in you are greeted with the first of two living areas that features new tile flooring and windows that allow plentiful natural light, from there you can go to either the guest suite/office, to the kitchen or dining room. If the kitchen is more your preference, you will not be disappointed! Recent kitchen updates include new flooring, granite countertops, backsplash, and deep single basin sink that is sure to wow. From the kitchen you enter the dining room or second living area which you find traditional wood flooring. Whether you are into entertaining, need space for your book collection or whatever your needs are this house has it and we have not even made it to the outside. Huge corner lot offers ample space front and back for any occasion. The back yard offers a 10x12 storage building, brick patio, brick fire pit and still plenty of room for activities. Other notable upgrades include 2 system air-conditioning system and roof! Centrally located minutes from restaurants, store, the new City of Bryan Midtown Park and Texas A&M this won't last long so schedule today!
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Oliver
fox26houston.com

CDC recommends masks for many in Houston area: Check your county

HOUSTON - Under the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines released earlier this year, many Americans without underlying health concerns were able to take a break from wearing a mask for several months. Now, according to those same guidelines, people in many Houston-area counties are once again urged to wear a mask...
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Ordinance#Sprinkler#Wtaw#Spreaker
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD hosts Job Fair for upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As school quickly approaches, Bryan ISD held a Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon in order to fill more positions at the district. From 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., the cafeteria at Bryan High School was packed with applicants hoping to join the district family. Bryan ISD said they were looking for bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodians, school nutrition personnel, substitute teachers and instructional assistants.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NWS Heat Update – Sunday Morning, July 10

Another day of some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far are expected today. Conditions look to be similar to yesterday, with record high temperatures threatened area-wide. Though this weekend will be the peak of this hot stretch, potentially dangerous heat looks to linger into Monday and Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
fox44news.com

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas for ‘A Drive for Texas’

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – With the governor’s race continuing to tighten, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will travel more than 5,600 miles to hold around 70 public events in every part of the state this summer. Beto’s 49-day Drive for Texas will address creating jobs, investing in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT ISSUED

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
CUT AND SHOOT, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man arrested for stealing electricity from neighbor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested a Bryan man for stealing electricity from his neighbor. On April 10, a property manager was showing a home on the 1600 block of Cloverdale Court when they noticed a neighbor was stealing electricity from the property. According to court documents, the following...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy