City Of College Station Water Customers Subject To A Fine For Watering At The Wrong Time Of The Day

Welcome home! If you are looking for a 5-bedroom 3-bath 2500+Sq. Ft. split floorplan your search is over. With 2 living rooms, dining room, separated guest suite or office space, centrally located kitchen the possibilities are literally endless. On the hot summer days or rainy cold winter, the massive carport allows you and your vehicle to be protected from all elements. As you walk in you are greeted with the first of two living areas that features new tile flooring and windows that allow plentiful natural light, from there you can go to either the guest suite/office, to the kitchen or dining room. If the kitchen is more your preference, you will not be disappointed! Recent kitchen updates include new flooring, granite countertops, backsplash, and deep single basin sink that is sure to wow. From the kitchen you enter the dining room or second living area which you find traditional wood flooring. Whether you are into entertaining, need space for your book collection or whatever your needs are this house has it and we have not even made it to the outside. Huge corner lot offers ample space front and back for any occasion. The back yard offers a 10x12 storage building, brick patio, brick fire pit and still plenty of room for activities. Other notable upgrades include 2 system air-conditioning system and roof! Centrally located minutes from restaurants, store, the new City of Bryan Midtown Park and Texas A&M this won't last long so schedule today!

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO