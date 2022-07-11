ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Netflix save The Time Traveler’s Wife for season 2?

By Crystal George
 2 days ago
On July 1, HBO axed the romantic drama series The Time Traveler’s Wife after only one season, and fans of the show immediately started sounding off about the network’s decision. Now people are wondering if Netflix will swoop in and save the day by picking it up. We shared the chances...

