Troopers investigating counterfeit bills used at Somerset County store

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used more than $400 in counterfeit money at a Dollar General in Somerset County.

At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a man used $470 in counterfeit currency at the Dollar General at North Center Avenue in Somerset Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers . He was possibly with a Black female and they may have fled in a white van in an unknown direction.

Suspect in counterfeit at Dollar general, source: Crime Watch

Suspect in counterfeit at Dollar general, source: Crime Watch

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers Website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.