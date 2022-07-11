ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Troopers investigating counterfeit bills used at Somerset County store

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuoA1_0gbecvvl00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used more than $400 in counterfeit money at a Dollar General in Somerset County.

At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a man used $470 in counterfeit currency at the Dollar General at North Center Avenue in Somerset Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers . He was possibly with a Black female and they may have fled in a white van in an unknown direction.

Morrisdale man accused of sexually assaulting child
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S57Xt_0gbecvvl00
    Suspect in counterfeit at Dollar general, source: Crime Watch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452PKo_0gbecvvl00
    Suspect in counterfeit at Dollar general, source: Crime Watch

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers Website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police search for suspect in burglary, car theft investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle and are turning to the public for help. Altoona Police are trying to identify the man seen in the picture provided in relation to a burglary and stolen vehicle investigation. Police said it happened on 22nd Street between Broad and […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Allegedly Steals Jeep, Drags Trooper During Vehicle Check

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 51-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after reportedly stealing a Jeep and then dragging a state trooper during a vehicle check on State Route 28. Court documents indicate DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Corey Dale Domi Puhlman,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Crime Stoppers#Bills#Fraud#State#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Child riding bike struck by vehicle in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A child riding a bike Tuesday evening was struck by a vehicle in Altoona. According to Altoona police, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue and First street. The 10-year-old girl rode her bicycle through a stop sign and was then hit by the vehicle. She […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 Pontiac G5 for multiple equipment violations near the intersection of Adrian Road and Harmony Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Radio Business Report

No Longer Gravely Ill, Licensee Facing Revocation Returns To Radio

Five weeks ago, the latest twist in a sordid soap opera-like ordeal involving an individual who faces a license revocation for his Class A FM radio station in Somerset County, Pa., became known. Roger Wahl was “very, very, very sick,” according to a local pastor who has been actively rallying...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Cumberland Police Blotter: July 9-11

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has released information regarding several arrests in the community between July 9 through July 11, 2021. On Friday, July 8, 2022, the Cumberland Police Department served a bench warrant on Anthony Talbert Sr. The warrant was issued as a result of Talbert violating his probation. He was originally charged with Disorderly Conduct. Talbert was arrested and transported to Central Booking. Talbert was later seen by a District Court Commissioner and remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center on a $500 bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WJAC TV

Police: Woman hospitalized after weekend shooting in Moxham

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police are investigating after a woman was shot over the weekend in the Moxham-section of the city. 911 authorities say the shooting occurred along the 200 block of Grove Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the woman was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Bathroom Storage Unit Fire Causes $25K In Damage To Maryland RV

An RV suffered extensive damage in Maryland when an electrical fire rapidly spread through the vehicle after sparking in Allegany County. Members of the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 12700 block of Gramlich Road in Cumberland at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, when there was a reported vehicle fire that randomly broke out.
CUMBERLAND, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Carbon, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Cambria; Carbon; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Fayette; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Union; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 461 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BERKS BLAIR CAMBRIA CARBON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FAYETTE FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET UNION WESTMORELAND YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

19-year-old Monroe County woman dies in jet ski accident

Reeders (Monroe County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Lorena Lauer, 19, of Jackson Township, died Sunday after falling off a jet ski Thursday evening. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. at the Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders. We're told Lauer fell off a jet ski and became...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy